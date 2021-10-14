Overview of the Cataract Market & Pipeline Landscape, 2021: Drugs in Development with Analysis by Stage of Development, Drug Target, MOA, ROA, and Molecule Type

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cataract (Ophthalmology) - Drugs in Development, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This pipeline guide provides an overview of the Cataract (Ophthalmology) pipeline landscape.

The report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Cataract, complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases. The guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Cataract and features dormant and discontinued projects.

The pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Scope of the Pipeline Guide

The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Cataract.

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Cataract by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Cataract therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide evaluates Cataract therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The pipeline guide reviews the latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Cataract.

Reasons to Buy

Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Cataract.

Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and their most promising pipeline therapeutics.

Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Cataract pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from pipeline.

Companies Mentioned

Calpain Therapeutics Pty. Ltd.

Cellix Bio Pvt. Ltd.

CGeneTech (Suzhou China) Co. Ltd.

Dhp Korea Ltd.

Genisphere LLC

Kubota Vision Inc.

Nacuity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Plex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Reven Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ViewPoint Therapeutics Inc.

Vitreo Pharma Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ty5waf

