OVHcloud® Expands its Public Cloud Services in the United States

RESTON, Va., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OVHcloud®, a leading global cloud infrastructure provider, today announced the expansion of its OVHcloud Public Cloud services in the US as it began offering the services from its West Coast data center in Hillsboro, Oregon. OVHcloud's Public Cloud delivers a full range of compute, storage, network and orchestration tools and is one of the largest Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) solutions based on OpenStack.

The OVHcloud Public Cloud provides an extensive range of cloud solutions, including:

Compute Instances - Deploy cloud instances with fully guaranteed resources that cover a very wide range of uses. Explore a catalog of premium instance types. General Purpose instances have a balanced distribution of resources and suit most uses. CPU instances, on the other hand, are particularly powerful in terms of computing power. As for RAM instances, they offer a high volume of memory.

Deploy cloud instances with fully guaranteed resources that cover a very wide range of uses. Explore a catalog of premium instance types. General Purpose instances have a balanced distribution of resources and suit most uses. CPU instances, on the other hand, are particularly powerful in terms of computing power. As for RAM instances, they offer a high volume of memory. Object Storage - Enjoy unlimited on-demand storage, accessible via API. Upload your files to a space that you can access via HTTPS, using the OpenStack Swift API, including support for S3 API to conveniently migrate data from any providers. Objects have a software layer that manages metadata, access permissions and intelligent behaviors directly, at the data level. It is the most suitable place to locate your static files for use by your applications, or simply to make them accessible on the web.

Enjoy unlimited on-demand storage, accessible via API. Upload your files to a space that you can access via HTTPS, using the OpenStack Swift API, including support for S3 API to conveniently migrate data from any providers. Objects have a software layer that manages metadata, access permissions and intelligent behaviors directly, at the data level. It is the most suitable place to locate your static files for use by your applications, or simply to make them accessible on the web. Cloud Archive - Archive your data over the long term while keeping it accessible via standard protocols. Whether it's for achieving business goals or meeting legal obligations, long-term data retention is often a necessity. Two points are important here: the cost of storage, which must be reduced, and data security and recovery, which must be guaranteed. OVHcloud's Cloud Archive solution has been designed with this in mind.

Archive your data over the long term while keeping it accessible via standard protocols. Whether it's for achieving business goals or meeting legal obligations, long-term data retention is often a necessity. Two points are important here: the cost of storage, which must be reduced, and data security and recovery, which must be guaranteed. OVHcloud's Cloud Archive solution has been designed with this in mind. Private Network - Deploy private networks supported by OVHcloud vRack to connect your instances across the globe. The emergence of software-defined networks (SDNs) in cloud infrastructures has given users increased flexibility when it comes to network management. In this spirit, OVHcloud Public Cloud lets you design and build your network architecture on demand. By creating private networks, you implement virtual switches that can hot-connect your project instances in real time, without any service interruptions.

"The expansion of our Public Cloud offering with the availability of a second region (US-WEST-OR-1) in our Hillsboro data center will allow new and existing Public Cloud customers in the US to take full advantage of the flexibility of on-demand resources to scale up from small projects to larger-scale deployments," said Jeffrey Gregor, General Manager of OVHcloud US. "By default, with OVHcloud Public Cloud, our customers get guaranteed resources, private networking capabilities, and multiple ways to manage their environment from one fully integrated OVHcloud Control Panel."

OVHcloud provides public cloud services in the US from two regions, US-EAST-VA-1 and US-WEST-OR-1, offering customers:

Best-in-class performance, availability and flexibility for businesses looking to scale and adopt cloud capacity instantly

Incoming and outgoing traffic to any compute instances already included in the price

The ability to service businesses of all sizes: from balanced CPU/RAM instances (for web or business applications) to high compute performances (perfect for large databases and big data)

Access to OVHcloud's 20 Tbps worldwide network and free anti-DDoS

vRack service, connecting services so users can build complex private infrastructures on a global multi-data center level

Predictable billing and no lock-in contracts

Intuitive to use and easily deployable instances

OVHcloud's Public Cloud services are billed at an hourly pay-as-you-go rate or can be paid up-front at a significantly discounted monthly rate.

About OVHcloud US

OVHcloud US is a subsidiary of OVHcloud, a global cloud provider that specializes in delivering industry-leading performance and cost-effective solutions to better manage, secure, and scale data. OVHcloud US delivers bare metal servers, hosted private cloud, hybrid and public cloud solutions. OVHcloud manages 30 data centers across 12 sites on four continents, manufacturing its own servers, building its own data centers and deploying its own fiber-optic global network to achieve maximum efficiency. Through the OVHcloud spirit of challenging the status quo, the company brings freedom, security and innovation to solve data challenges – today and tomorrow. With a 20-year heritage, OVHcloud is committed to developing responsible technology and strives to be the driving force behind the next cloud evolution. https://us.ovhcloud.com.

Media Contact

Karen Kokiko

OVHcloud US

(703) 582-7504 (m)

[email protected]

https://us.ovhcloud.com

SOURCE OVHcloud

Related Links

ovhcloud.com

