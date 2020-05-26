OVHcloud US Launches New Virtual Private Server Offering

RESTON, Va., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OVHcloud US, a rising cloud infrastructure provider and subsidiary of global market leader OVHcloud, announced today the launch of its latest line of virtual private servers (VPS). The new VPS line offers five customizable resource configurations, each with a wide range of software options and add-on features to address the software development, web hosting, and cloud-based application needs of individuals and businesses of all sizes.

The new OVHcloud VPS offerings deliver the features VPS users expect, including: the choice of latest Linux and Windows operating systems and popular applications like Wordpress and Docker pre-installed. The OVHcloud control panel provides robust, intuitive server management which allows the user to monitor resources and dynamically resize their VPS to align with the scale of their operations. OVHcloud US VPS customers receive additional benefits at no extra cost, such as high-performance servers built and configured in-house, unlimited traffic with a maximum bandwidth of 2 gigabits per second and anti-DDoS protection.

OVHcloud US VPS pricing starts as low as $3.50 per month, with no long-term contracts. Even more attractive pricing is available for those who opt for an extended engagement paid monthly, with additional discounts for paying up-front. No ingress or egress fees and plus the availability to add paid options include extra disks, snapshots, fail-over IP addresses and automated backups give customers the combination of price predictability and freedom unavailable anywhere else.

"Our latest VPS solution is extremely easy to set-up and manage – empowering users to fully-leverage the flexibility that accompanies virtualization," said Jeffrey Gregor, General Manager of OVHcloud US. "Because we completely control our value chain of servers, data centers, and backbone network, we can deliver a VPS with all of the features and functions that distinguish OVHcloud from the competition at an affordable and transparent price."

Driven by the e-commerce web site explosion, the global market for VPS was estimated to be $1.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow to over $2.5 billion by 2025, according to research by Global Market Insights. A VPS allows hosting web sites and web-based software applications on a single virtual machine. VPS customers realize the same security, control and reliability benefits they would receive from a physical server, without the limitations of a shared hosting plan. These advantages come at a lower price point than the dedicated physical server alternative and relieve customers of the burden of managing the server's hardware.

About OVHcloud US

OVHcloud US is a subsidiary of OVHcloud, a global cloud provider that specializes in delivering industry-leading performance and cost-effective solutions to better manage, secure, and scale data. OVHcloud US delivers bare metal servers, hosted private cloud, hybrid and public cloud solutions. OVHcloud manages 30 data centers across 12 sites on four continents, manufacturing its own servers, building its own data centers and deploying its own fiber-optic global network to achieve maximum efficiency. Through the OVHcloud spirit of challenging the status quo, the company brings freedom, security and innovation to solve data challenges – today and tomorrow. With a 20-year heritage, OVHcloud is committed to developing responsible technology and strives to be the driving force behind the next cloud evolution. https://us.ovhcloud.com.

