OVHcloud US Named a "Strong Performer" in North American Hosted Private Cloud Services by Independent Research Firm

RESTON, Va., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OVHcloud US, a leading cloud infrastructure provider for small-to-medium business (SMB) and enterprise customers and subsidiary of global market leader OVHcloud, today announced recognition by Forrester Research as a "strong performer" in the just-released report, "The Forrester Wave™: Hosted Private Cloud Services in North America, Q2 2020." This result comes just three years after the company's entry to the North American hosted private cloud services market.

The report identifies OVHcloud US as one of the most significant hosted private cloud service providers. The report's authors gave OVHcloud US the highest possible scores for its current hosted private cloud and bare metal offerings in the criteria of permissions, storage options, and price scenarios. The company also received top score among strong performers (and tied for second highest amongst all vendors evaluated) in the strategy category, which includes vision for the future of hosted private cloud, execution roadmap, and market approach.

"Many companies offer hosted private cloud services, but only a few meet the high bar Forrester sets for inclusion in its Wave report," said Jeffrey Gregor, General Manager of OVHcloud US. "We believe our placement on the Wave and accompanying analysis validate that we provide SMBs and enterprises an unbeatable combination of features, flexibility, price predictability, and performance – today and tomorrow."

According to Forrester, hosted private cloud customers should look for providers that:

"Offer a breadth of infrastructure options, with an eye toward future innovations." – In its profile of OVH, the report states, "OVHcloud is particularly strong in cloud infrastructure, giving a wide range of options." It adds that the company is, "…leveraging unique features that include water-cooled server infrastructure assembled by the firm itself."

"Deliver strong SLAs, contractual protections, and regulatory compliance." – OVHcloud's certifications include SSAE SOC1, SOC2, and SOC3; ISO 27001, PCI DSS, HIPAA, and GDPR.

"Provide a positive experience, from initial onboarding to ongoing operations." – OVHcloud US delivers on the customer experience mandate for SMBs and enterprises alike. Forrester's analysts write, "OVHcloud is best suited for cloud infrastructure-focused solutions for customers of various sizes."

Hosted private cloud solutions like the award-winning options offered by OVHcloud US continue to gain momentum in the market. As the Wave report indicates, "Hosted private cloud retains its position in the hearts and minds of I&O professionals because it sits between the public and private cloud alternatives while offering at least some of the benefits of both. Customers also embrace hosted private cloud because of its stronger suitability for regulatory compliance and greater degree of control compared with public cloud."

In the months between Forrester's evaluation and report publication, OVHcloud US has aggressively implemented its strategic vision and product roadmap. The company's next-generation hosted private cloud service offering, with even stronger features and performance that address a broader range of use cases for companies of all sizes that prioritize the security and isolation of cloud services, will be released within the next few weeks.

OVHcloud US is a subsidiary of OVHcloud, a global cloud provider that specializes in delivering industry-leading performance and cost-effective solutions to better manage, secure, and scale data. OVHcloud provides a smarter solution for bare metal servers, hosted private cloud, hybrid and public cloud solutions. The group manages 30 data centers across 12 sites on 4 continents, manufacturing its own servers, building its own data centers and deploying its own fiber-optic global network to achieve maximum efficiency. Through the OVHcloud spirit of challenging the status quo, the company brings freedom, security and innovation to solve data challenges – today and tomorrow. With a 20-year heritage, OVHcloud is committed to developing responsible technology and strives to be the driving force behind the next cloud evolution. https://us.ovhcloud.com.

