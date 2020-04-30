Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting
Apr 30, 2020, 17:15 ET
DENVER, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE, TSX: OVV) announced today that the following matters, as further described in the Company's Proxy Statement dated March 6, 2020 (the "Proxy Statement"), were voted upon at its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on April 29, 2020.
Advisory Vote to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers
The results of the non-binding advisory vote for the compensation of the Company's named executive officers were as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Against
|
Percent
|
154,683,397
|
88.95%
|
19,205,324
|
11.04%
Election of Directors
Each nominee listed in the Proxy Statement was elected as a Director of the Company. The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Against
|
Percent
|
Peter A. Dea
|
161,015,193
|
92.61%
|
12,834,387
|
7.38%
|
Fred J. Fowler
|
164,732,258
|
94.75%
|
9,112,701
|
5.24%
|
Howard J. Mayson
|
164,797,869
|
94.83%
|
8,967,989
|
5.16%
|
Lee A. McIntire
|
161,017,505
|
92.66%
|
12,742,562
|
7.33%
|
Margaret A. McKenzie
|
164,649,853
|
94.75%
|
9,115,476
|
5.24%
|
Steven W. Nance
|
166,275,351
|
95.63%
|
7,594,318
|
4.36%
|
Suzanne P. Nimocks
|
160,811,938
|
92.54%
|
12,958,340
|
7.45%
|
Thomas G. Ricks
|
156,443,194
|
89.97%
|
17,425,160
|
10.02%
|
Brian G. Shaw
|
166,318,885
|
95.71%
|
7,439,582
|
4.28%
|
Douglas J. Suttles
|
162,861,416
|
93.61%
|
11,111,079
|
6.38%
|
Bruce G. Waterman
|
165,689,347
|
95.35%
|
8,070,350
|
4.64%
|
Clayton H. Woitas
|
162,653,756
|
93.60%
|
11,118,266
|
6.39%
Ratify PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors
The results for the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors were as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Against
|
Percent
|
186,054,339
|
96.71%
|
6,318,911
|
3.28%
Stockholder Proposal
The results for the stockholder proposal, as disclosed in the Proxy Statement, were as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Against
|
Percent
|
97,670,799
|
56.41%
|
75,468,353
|
43.58%
Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available on the Company's website, www.ovintiv.com, or by contacting:
|
Investor contact:
(888) 525-0304
|
Media contact:
(281) 210-5253
SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.
