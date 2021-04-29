Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting

DENVER, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced that the following matters, as further described in the Company's Proxy Statement filed on March 12, 2021 (the "Proxy Statement"), were voted upon at its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 28, 2021.

1. Election of Directors

Each nominee listed in the Proxy Statement was elected as a director of the Company. The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent Peter A. Dea 124,840,095 82.41% 26,650,131 17.59% Meg A. Gentle 151,565,268 99.41% 899,878 0.59% Howard J. Mayson 131,218,947 86.04% 21,282,697 13.96% Lee A. McIntire 129,230,647 84.74% 23,265,857 15.26% Katherine L. Minyard 151,508,527 99.36% 981,328 0.64% Steven W. Nance 132,089,940 86.62% 20,408,379 13.38% Suzanne P. Nimocks 147,477,878 96.71% 5,023,606 3.29% Thomas G. Ricks 127,657,137 83.71% 24,843,191 16.29% Brian G. Shaw 151,601,939 99.41% 898,025 0.59% Douglas J. Suttles 151,395,423 99.25% 1,142,710 0.75% Bruce G. Waterman 150,306,874 98.56% 2,192,207 1.44%

2. Advisory Vote to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers

The results of the non-binding advisory vote for the compensation of the Company's named executive officers were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 116,378,475 76.34% 36,075,631 23.66%

3. Ratify PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors

The results for the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 169,050,488 97.49% 4,353,795 2.51%

