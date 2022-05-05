Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting
May 05, 2022, 19:39 ET
DENVER, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) (the "Company") today announced that the following matters, as further described in the Company's Proxy Statement filed on March 23, 2022 (the "Proxy Statement"), were voted upon at its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 4, 2022.
Election of Directors
Each nominee listed in the Proxy Statement was elected as a director of the Company. The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Against
|
Percent
|
Peter A. Dea
|
181,052,519
|
97.67%
|
4,308,495
|
2.32%
|
Meg A. Gentle
|
185,064,734
|
99.32%
|
1,257,914
|
0.67%
|
Howard J. Mayson
|
185,666,639
|
99.64%
|
659,123
|
0.35%
|
Brendan M. McCracken
|
185,712,436
|
99.67%
|
614,527
|
0.32%
|
Lee A. McIntire
|
183,360,724
|
98.40%
|
2,964,280
|
1.59%
|
Katherine L. Minyard
|
185,471,660
|
99.54%
|
856,324
|
0.45%
|
Steven W. Nance
|
185,628,545
|
99.62%
|
693,631
|
0.37%
|
Suzanne P. Nimocks
|
181,941,295
|
97.64%
|
4,386,577
|
2.35%
|
George L. Pita
|
184,924,251
|
99.25%
|
1,396,304
|
0.74%
|
Thomas G. Ricks
|
183,234,525
|
98.34%
|
3,085,321
|
1.65%
|
Brian G. Shaw
|
185,057,328
|
99.31%
|
1,268,537
|
0.68%
|
Bruce G. Waterman
|
183,560,190
|
98.51%
|
2,766,228
|
1.48%
Advisory Vote to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers
The results of the non-binding advisory vote for the compensation of the Company's named executive officers were as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Against
|
Percent
|
182,065,279
|
97.78%
|
4,123,657
|
2.21%
Increase Share Reserve of Omnibus Incentive Plan
The results for the increase share reserve of the Omnibus Incentive Plan were as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Against
|
Percent
|
181,330,791
|
97.35%
|
4,922,022
|
2.64%
Ratify PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors
The results for the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors were as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Against
|
Percent
|
202,015,794
|
97.60%
|
4,965,334
|
2.39%
Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available on the Company's website, www.ovintiv.com, or by contacting:
|
Investor contact:
(888) 525-0304
|
Media contact:
(403) 645-2252
SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.
