Ovis Creative Grows and Expands Team and Services

NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While the COVID-19 crisis caught many businesses off guard, Ovis Creative was prepared from day one to focus on the expanding needs of its clients and elevate their communication programs in a rapidly changing world. In addition to the ongoing demand for highly differentiated marketing, design and online solutions from hedge funds, private equity and other alternative asset managers, Ovis had also become a strategic partner of Sanctuary Wealth earlier this year for all creative and communication needs.

In response to these new demands, while also continuing to deliver the outstanding, high-quality work that has built Ovis's reputation over the past 11+ years, the agency brought in Lindsay Amat to serve as Creative Director of the firm. In that position she joins Lauren Colonna on the Ovis leadership team, which also includes Chief Technology Officer Thomas Hradek, and Chief Digital Officer Richard Hradek.

"We're fortunate to serve such an amazing client base across all alternative asset management as well as the independent advisor/multi-family office space and couldn't be more excited about our alliance with Sanctuary Wealth," said Lauren Colonna, Founder and Managing Partner of Ovis Creative. "It was also the perfect time to welcome back Lindsay Amat to the firm in the leadership role of Creative Director."

Lindsay Amat, a creative specialist with more than a decade devoted to financial services brand building, previously served in the same position with Ovis Creative for four years between 2014 and 2018. She leads and serves as a mentor to the rest of the agency's creative talent while being responsible for the oversight, development and design of branding, digital/print collateral and interactive tools/websites (including UI/UX) that meet the high standards and objectives of Ovis' clients.

"In addition to bringing Lindsay back as our Creative Director, we've added key project managers as well as specialists to join our new digital social media and content marketing team," Colonna noted. "In addition to myself and Ovis Tech partners Thomas and Richard Hradek, our entire 20+ person team at Ovis is dedicated to meeting and exceeding our clients' needs in this and any environment, not just as a service provider, but as a long-term partner."

Ovis Creative ( oviscreative .com ) is a premier financial marketing agency focused on delivering award-winning creativity and proven results to the financial services industry. As one of the top specialized marketing communication firms, the team brings an elevated approach to every relationship. The team of 20+ professionals have a nuanced understanding of complex strategies, products and the marketplace, and use that knowledge help define a clients' edge and deliver the most effective solution. Ovis has been helping emerging and established investment managers and independent wealth advisors enhance their competitive presence via targeted, customizable and high-impact branding, corporate identity systems, marketing presentation materials and websites for over 11 years.

