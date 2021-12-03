Ovulation Test Market Size to Increase by USD 178.68 million | Technavio

Key Market Participants Analysis

Accumed Biotech Technologies LLC. - The company offers AccuMed One Step LH Ovulation Test Strips.

The company offers AccuMed One Step LH Ovulation Test Strips. AdvaCare International - The company offers AccuQuik test kits.

The company offers AccuQuik test kits. Church and Dwight Co. Inc - The company offers ovulation tests under its brand First Response with the product Ovulation Plus Pregnancy Test.

Ovulation Test Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Coloration Ovulation Test



Digital Ovulation Test

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Based on segmentation by type, the market growth share of the coloration ovulation test segment is expected to be significant during the forecast period. These kits are economical and consumer-friendly when compared to digital ovulation test kits. The rising number of couples that are trying to conceive is the major driver for the growth of the coloration ovulation kit market.

Based on segmentation by geography, 35% of the market's growth is excepted originate from Asia during the forecast period. China is the key country for the ovulation tests market in Asia. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The rising age of pregnancy among women will drive the ovulation test market growth in Asia during the forecast period.

Drivers and Challenges

Ovulation tests are used to monitor the menstrual cycle of women to find the best days to conceive. Monitoring ovulation raises the chance of pregnancy among women above the age of 30 years. The ovulation test market is driven by the rising age of pregnancy among women, increasing demand for home testing devices, and easy availability of ovulation kits.

Factors such as highly expensive ovulation test kits may impede market growth. In developing countries, the high price of ovulation test kits discourages people from buying them.

View a Report Sample to gain more information about the drivers, challenges, and trends impacting the growth of the market



Ovulation Test Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.99% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 178.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution Asia at 35% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Canada, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accumed Biotech Technologies LLC. , AdvaCare International, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Fairhaven Health LLC, Fertility Focus Ltd., Geratherm Medical AG, Nectar Lifesciences Ltd., Philippine Blue Cross Biotech Corp., Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH, and UEBE Medical GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

