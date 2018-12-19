Ovum Names Pegasystems a Leader in Robotic Process Automation Platforms

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering customer engagement at the world's leading enterprises, today announced it has been named a market leader in the Ovum Decision Matrix: Selecting a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Platform, 2018-19 (1) report. Ovum selected Pega Robotic Automation based on its unique ability to drive and scale RPA for large organizations as part of a broader digital transformation strategy.

While RPA adoption rapidly grows, the Ovum report observes that many enterprises are now struggling to advance and scale RPA initiatives after buying into the initial market hype. With this in mind, Ovum notes in the report, "Large enterprises struggling to scale with piecemeal approaches should consider Pegasystems for end-to-end process automation initiatives." In addition, Ovum concludes Pega "is uniquely positioned in the market for supporting end-to-end process automation initiatives in large enterprises pursuing scalable RPA implementation as part of the broader enterprise process management/automation strategy."

The Ovum RPA report also highlights how Pega clients typically achieve success on a bigger scale: "Customer engagements tend to be more strategic and deeper, and on average involve a greater number of software bots. Pegasystems has supported RPA implementations involving more than 35,000 software bots and several others involving over 10,000 software bots."

In the report, Ovum evaluated 10 leading RPA vendors against eight different criteria groups measuring their technology, execution, and market impact. To be named a market leader, an RPA platform must establish a commanding market position; demonstrate a high level of maturity, cohesiveness, innovation, and enterprise fit; and meet the requirements of a wide range of use cases.

Pega Robotic Process Automation™ and Pega Robotic Desktop Automation™ enable organizations to automate tedious, time-consuming manual tasks across the organization from end to end. They bridge legacy systems and eliminate repetitive data input for some of the biggest time thieves, including onboarding customers and employees, reconciling financials, and updating customer information in systems of record. As part of the Pega Infinity™ cloud software suite, Pega Robotic Automation allows businesses to quickly close gaps in their existing architecture while simultaneously transforming their underlying digital foundation with Pega's digital process automation (DPA) capabilities. By uniquely combining robotic automation with industry-leading case management and AI, Pega drives deeper customer and employee satisfaction for the world's largest organizations.

Pega's automation and robotics capabilities were also recently recognized in analyst reports, including: the Constellation ShortList™ for Robotic Process Automation for Q3, 2018 (2), Aragon Research: Hot Vendors in Robotic Process Automation, 2017 (3), and the HfS Research Blueprint Snapshot Report on Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Tool Providers (4).

"Contrary to popular belief, not many enterprises have a clear upfront strategy for using RPA and Business Process Management Suites (BPMS) in combination with end-to-end process automation," said Saurabh Sharma, principal analyst at Ovum. "As per our analysis, Pegasystems' offering covers all key pillars of enterprise RPA to enable end-to-end process automation, thereby providing its clients with a competitive advantage to jumpstart their digital transformation journey."

"While RPA reaches peak hype, many enterprises are quietly struggling to move bots from isolated experiments into wide scale deployments that make a real impact," said Don Schuerman, chief technology officer and vice president, product marketing, Pegasystems. "We believe Pega is the only company with the capability and pedigree to deploy bots on a global scale as part of a more complete digital transformation strategy. This recognition in the latest Ovum RPA Decision Matrix reinforces our unique value proposition used by many of the world's largest companies."

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega Platform™ – empowers people to rapidly deploy and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 35-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and digital process automation (DPA) powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

