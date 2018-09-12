OWC and the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus Teamed up to Host "Come Together NYC" Event Launching New York Residency

Attending the launch were Yoko Ono Lennon, Ringo Starr and Jeff Bridges, along with OWC Founder & CEO Larry O'Connor, President Jen Soulé, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, and Lennon Bus Founder & Executive Director Brian Rothschild. The morning kicked off with speeches from student activists, a check presentation to the winners of the John Lennon Songwriting Contest winners, a "Give Peace A Chance" sing-along, and a "Bed-In for Peace" in front of City Hall. Legendary rock photographer Henry Diltz was on-hand to capture images of the morning activities and hosted a reception at his Morrison Hotel Gallery for attendees on Thursday afternoon.

Winner Bruce Mandel (pictured on the left in the image, with OWC President Jen Soule center), had this to say after the experience in New York "We are just about recovered from our Come Together with OWC in NYC adventure. As they say in Beatle-land, it was FABulous! Peace and Love!"

OWC is the 2018 Presenting Sponsor of the Lennon Bus and delivers premium storage and memory upgrades that keep the mobile production facility crafting at top speed and capable of safely capturing the content created onboard, as well as providing financial support for educational programming as the bus travels across the country. Find out more about OWC's technology products at www.owcdigital.com and www.macsales.com.

About The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus

The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus presented by OWC is a non-profit state-of-the-art mobile Pro Audio and HD video recording facility that provides hands-on experiences for students of all ages. Now in its 21st year, the Lennon Bus features the latest audio and video technology, gear and products. The Lennon Bus travels across the U.S. and Canada year-round, providing free tours and workshops at schools, retailers, festivals, and at major industry conferences. To see where the bus will be next, visit http://www.lennonbus.org/schedule.

About OWC

In 1988, at the age of 14, Larry O'Connor founded Other World Computing (OWC). For over 30 years, OWC has been about possibilities. We're dedicated to helping tech enthusiasts and industry professionals do more and reach higher. Our trusted storage, connectivity, software and expansion solutions enable creative professionals, producers, educators and government entities to get the most out of their technology investments, protect valuable digital assets and expand their hardware's capabilities to keep up with the demands and evolution of their work. OWC features an award-winning technical support team that is on hand 24/7 as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step installation and support videos. In everything we do at OWC, we believe in making a better world where technology inspires imagination and everything is possible.

Get social: follow OWC on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.



"Lennon" and "John Lennon" are trademarks of Yoko Ono Lennon. Licensed exclusively through Bag One Arts Inc.

© 2018 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Other marks may be the trademark or registered trademark property of their respective owners.

SOURCE OWC

Related Links

http://www.owcdigital.com

