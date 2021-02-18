OWC Announces Universal and Fully Compatible Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable - If It Fits the Port, Always 100% Support
One cable that can do it all - 100% compatible and certified reliable solution for interconnecting devices, and hundreds of millions of Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, and USB4 equipped Macs, PCs, tablets, and phones
WOODSTOCK, Ill., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC®, the premier zero-emissions Mac and PC technology company, and a respected provider of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC docking solutions, and performance upgrade kits, announces its next-generation connectivity solution, the OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable. Whether connecting accessories, power, video or even networking the OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable is universal for everything making it the only cable you will ever need. Connecting with USB-C on both ends, this cable is safe, certified, and always reliable for Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB 4, USB 3.2, USB 3.1, USB Power, Video, etc. And you get 100% of both the maximum power allowed and the full data capability supported from/between any USB-C port-equipped device and host.
No matter what kind of device or power level; be it a Mac, PC, tablet, or mobile device, the OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable never lets you down for your USB-C to USB-C connectivity needs. Contrast this with USB-type cables, which often carry no certification, have more limited and varying data speeds, and are not all rated and safe for the power level a system can demand. OWC Thunderbolt 4 cables take all the guesswork out for your USB-C to USB-C connectivity needs. Full certification for power and data capabilities provides peace of mind and ensured reliability regardless of what you need connecting.
From our research and first-hand experience, USB-C to USB-C cables are among the largest causes of technical support headaches. While many USB-C to USB-C cables 'look' and feel of quality, even being the highest quality USB cable doesn't mean it supports Thunderbolt or even high-speed USB-C 5Gb/s or 10Gb/s needed for modern USB-C docks and drives. This causes frustration, lost time, and lost productivity as devices fail to operate correctly, if at all, and with no apparent reason to the end-user. Using some USB cables for power connections is even dangerous when overpowering can risk excessive heat or worse.
"With the OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable, you never have to worry or wonder if you have the right cable because it's a perfect cable for all of your C-to-C connectivity needs," said Larry O'Connor, Founder, and CEO of OWC. "If it fits your ports, it 100% does support. No other USB-C cable, other than one that is Thunderbolt 4 certified, can make this claim. As I introduce these new cables to individuals and groups, I can't tell you how many people have said they will be cutting all their other USB-C cables. Incorrect cable use is a real issue and headache we are excited to have solved."
OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable Highlights
- 100% USB-C Compatible: connect to today's, tomorrow's, and yesterday's Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, Surface and other devices with a Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, or USB4
- Certified for All Uses: enjoy lab test certified safe power delivery up to 100W of power, up to 40Gb/s of data performance, and up to 8K of video capability
- Versatile Connections: connect any drive, dock, display, eGPUs, PCIe expansion, external SSDs, RAID storage, Power adapters, accessories, anything that goes USB-C to USB-C
- Powerful: Certified safe delivery of up to the maximum 100 watts of power/charging from docks, adapters, and other devices that USB-C and Thunderbolt support.
- Stunning visuals: connect up to 4K, 5K, 6K and 8K Thunderbolt or USB-C display
- Guaranteed quality: 3 Year OWC Limited Warranty
Pricing & Availability
The OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable is available now for $27.99 in 0.8 m length on MacSales.com.
About OWC
Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.
© 2021 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other marks may be the trademark or registered trademark property of their respective owners.
