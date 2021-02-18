OWC Announces Universal and Fully Compatible Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable - If It Fits the Port, Always 100% Support

No matter what kind of device or power level; be it a Mac, PC, tablet, or mobile device, the OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable never lets you down for your USB-C to USB-C connectivity needs. Contrast this with USB-type cables, which often carry no certification, have more limited and varying data speeds, and are not all rated and safe for the power level a system can demand. OWC Thunderbolt 4 cables take all the guesswork out for your USB-C to USB-C connectivity needs. Full certification for power and data capabilities provides peace of mind and ensured reliability regardless of what you need connecting.

From our research and first-hand experience, USB-C to USB-C cables are among the largest causes of technical support headaches. While many USB-C to USB-C cables 'look' and feel of quality, even being the highest quality USB cable doesn't mean it supports Thunderbolt or even high-speed USB-C 5Gb/s or 10Gb/s needed for modern USB-C docks and drives. This causes frustration, lost time, and lost productivity as devices fail to operate correctly, if at all, and with no apparent reason to the end-user. Using some USB cables for power connections is even dangerous when overpowering can risk excessive heat or worse.



"With the OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable, you never have to worry or wonder if you have the right cable because it's a perfect cable for all of your C-to-C connectivity needs," said Larry O'Connor, Founder, and CEO of OWC. "If it fits your ports, it 100% does support. No other USB-C cable, other than one that is Thunderbolt 4 certified, can make this claim. As I introduce these new cables to individuals and groups, I can't tell you how many people have said they will be cutting all their other USB-C cables. Incorrect cable use is a real issue and headache we are excited to have solved."



OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable Highlights

100% USB-C Compatible: connect to today's, tomorrow's, and yesterday's Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, Surface and other devices with a Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, or USB4

Certified for All Uses: enjoy lab test certified safe power delivery up to 100W of power, up to 40Gb/s of data performance, and up to 8K of video capability

of video capability Versatile Connections: connect any drive, dock, display, eGPUs, PCIe expansion, external SSDs, RAID storage, Power adapters, accessories, anything that goes USB-C to USB-C

Powerful: Certified safe delivery of up to the maximum 100 watts of power/charging from docks, adapters, and other devices that USB-C and Thunderbolt support.

Stunning visuals: connect up to 4K , 5K , 6K and 8K Thunderbolt or USB-C display

, , and Thunderbolt or USB-C display Guaranteed quality: 3 Year OWC Limited Warranty

Pricing & Availability

The OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable is available now for $27.99 in 0.8 m length on MacSales.com.



About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

© 2021 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other marks may be the trademark or registered trademark property of their respective owners.

