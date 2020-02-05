OWC Confirms Memory for New Mac Pro Rack

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC® ; a leading zero emissions Mac and PC technology company and one of the world's most respected manufacturers of hard drives, SSDs, Mac & PC docking solutions and performance upgrade kits, has confirmed compatibility and is offering up to 1.5TB memory for the 24-core and 28-core Mac Pro 2019 and up to 1.0TB of OWC memory for 8-, 12- and 16-core machines vs. Apple factory offered with up to 768GB. OWC is proud to be the go-to for memory upgrades, who has sold thousands of kits for the Mac Pro 2019 since it was released and is now offering memory upgrades for the 2019 Mac Pro Rack.

The 2019 Mac Pro Rack system differs from the Mac Pro Tower within the case itself. The rack system forgoes wheels or stands found on the tower model in favor of stainless steel rails that allow the Mac Pro to be mounted horizontally in server racks. There are also handles on the front for easy removal from the racks. The Mac Pro Rack system is designed for use as a server, to be included in render farms or for other professional uses.

OWC is offering new Mac Pro owners extraordinary savings over factory upgrade prices. Users can save up to 65% on memory upgrades through OWC's Memory trade-in rebate program. Purchasing the base model of the new Mac Pro and upgrading with memory from OWC allows users to max out their new machines to boost performance levels, work with larger files, speed up render times and more, at incredible cost savings.

Sizes and availability:

For 12-Core, 16-Core, 24-Core and 28-Core 2019 Mac Pro machines

128GB 2933MHz DDR4 ECC LRDIMM modules – kits from 128GB to 1.5TB starting at $1,999.99

64GB 2933MHz DDR4 ECC LRDIMM modules – kits from 64GB to 768GB starting at $449.99

32GB 2933MHz DDR4 ECC RDIMM modules – kits from 32GB to 384GB starting at $209.99

16GB 2933MHz DDR4 ECC RDIMM modules – kits from 16GB to 192GB starting at $114.99

8GB 2933MHz DDR4 ECC RDIMM modules – kits from 8GB to 64GB starting at $79.99

For 8-Core 2019 Mac Pro machines

64GB 2666MHz DDR4 ECC LRDIMM modules – kits from 64GB to 768GB starting at $449.99

32GB 2666MHz DDR4 ECC RDIMM modules – kits from 32GB to 384GB starting at $189.99

16GB 2666MHz DDR4 ECC RDIMM modules – kits from 16GB to 192GB starting at $109.99

8GB 2666MHz DDR4 ECC RDIMM modules – kits from 8GB to 64GB starting at $44.99

Add-in upgrade options:

OWC wants customers to get the best experience possible from the new Mac Pro, and recommends the following add-in upgrade options based upon the Apple factory purchase:

24-core or 28-core Mac Pro with factory 64GB or 128GB modules:

Supplement with additional 64GB or 128GB OWC modules

with additional 64GB or 128GB OWC modules 8-core, 12-core or 16-core Mac Pro with factory 64GB modules:

Supplemen t with additional 64GB OWC modules

with additional 64GB OWC modules Mac Pro with factory 8GB, 16GB or 32GB modules:

Supplement with additional 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB OWC modules

Replace with OWC 64GB or 128GB modules and submit original modules for OWC trade-in rebate

Availability:

OWC Memory for the new 2019 Mac Pro Rack system is available now on MacSales.com.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. OWC creates and delivers the best storage, connectivity, software and expansion solutions for performance, reliability and longevity to enhance, accelerate and extend the capabilities of technology. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. True sustainability is good business – maximizing existing hardware vs. starting over or needing to replace saves time, money and benefits the environment and resources we all share. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum Certification and running as a net provider of renewable wind and solar energy to the local power grid. OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, to the audio recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

Get social: follow OWC on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

© 2020 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other marks may be the trademark or registered trademark property of their respective owners.

SOURCE OWC

Related Links

http://www.macsales.com

