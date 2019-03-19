OWC Continues Growth and Expansion on Three Continents

WOODSTOCK, Ill., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC®, a leading zero emissions Mac and PC technology company, today announced it has acquired InXtron, a leader in the design and manufacturing of high-speed Thunderbolt and USB external storage enclosures, connectivity solutions like docks and PCI expansion boxes, and digital signage solutions. InXtron's engineering, supply chain, warehousing, marketing, sales and support staff are headquartered in Taiwan. Today's news follows OWC's January 3 announcement that it had acquired Akitio, a premium external computer storage products and accessories brand. As a result of the acquisitions, OWC is now the manufacturer with the largest selection of Thunderbolt-compatible devices in the world, along with a broad array of premium, high-speed storage solutions.

"The acquisitions of Akitio and now InXtron will be strong contributors to our overall growth and capabilities as an organization," said Larry O'Connor, OWC Founder & CEO. "In addition to the expansion of our product line, access to new customer segments and much stronger brand presence in Asia, both companies have excellent support, R&D and engineering teams spread across several facilities, which is key. We already have an incredibly strong team at OWC. These moves bolster our resources and knowledge in areas like Cloud technology, new storage software development and new integrated hardware and software approaches for truly next generation workflow solutions."

OWC also announced it is dramatically expanding its presence in Europe with the recent acquisition of Belgium-based distributor Trinity Distribution. The move includes a 15,000 square foot warehouse facility in Belgium and is expected to cut order fulfillment time for European customers from an average of 7 days to 2 days, while bolstering local language technical and sales support for Europe.

The company is also pleased to announce a significant expansion of its Woodstock, Illinois headquarters and distribution center. Beginning in the spring of 2019, OWC expects to break ground on a planned 20,000 square foot addition currently under review. The new space will be used to expand OWC's world-class distribution center and warehouse, as well as its light manufacturing and technology refurbishment capabilities.

"We are very pleased to be enhancing our physical presence on three continents simultaneously as we dramatically expand our engineering might, our distribution and supply chain capability, our product portfolio and our global brand awareness as we deliver on high-quality localized customer support in Asia and Europe," continued Larry O'Connor. "We've always prided ourselves on providing exceptional products and an exceptional customer experience. All of this expansion is meant to build on and accelerate delivering the solutions that supercharge our customers' workflows and their lives."

