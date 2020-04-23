OWC Doubles Capacity in Award-winning SSDs

WOODSTOCK, Ill., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC® ; a leading zero emissions Mac and PC technology company founded in 1988, and one of the world's most respected providers of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC docking solutions and performance upgrade kits, is first to announce the availability of a 4TB M.2 drive. For the first time ever, the new 4TB Aura P12 M.2 NVMe SSDs will be utilized in OWC's Envoy Pro EX line (Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C) for 4TB of portable storage, as well as the ThunderBlade and Accelsior 4M2, which will each now offer up to a whopping 16TB of storage.

The Aura P12 SSDs give users the freedom to dramatically up their game, utilizing 3D NAND flash memory and security features including TCG Opal and TCG Pyrite. These SSDS are engineered to give users the best and longest working life, with read speeds up to 3400MB/s and write speeds up to 3000MB/s, a perfect blend for media-heavy projects, on-location downloads and faster previews, renders and processing in audio and VFX programs.

The award-winning Envoy Pro EX Thunderbolt 3 and Envoy Pro EX USB-C are now offering up to 4TB of lightweight, robust and impact-resistant portable storage, and allow users to work anywhere in real-time, on transfer tasks including multistream video and intricate data files. With transfer speeds up to 2800MB/s (Thunderbolt 3) and 980MB/s (USB-C), respectively, the Envoy Pro EX line offers rugged, award-winning designs, lightning-fast speeds and now the ability to easily take 4TB of capacity along in a backpack, gear bag or even a pocket.

The Accelsior 4M2 PCIe M.2 NVMe internal SSD delivers over 6,000MB/s real-world speeds, now in a giant 16TB capacity, ideal for VR/AR/MR environments, compute-intensive applications and large format video editing.

And for creative professionals and prosumers capturing and processing 4K or 8K video, the award-winning ThunderBlade, now available with up to 16TB capacity, can be the difference between staying under budget and on-schedule on a project – or not. With dual Thunderbolt 3 ports and capable of connecting multiple drives with SoftRAID, transfer speeds of up to 2800MB/s are off the charts and a 1TB content transfer can be completed in under four-and-a-half minutes.

For a little wow-inducing perspective, 4TB users of the Envoy Pro EX will be able to store up to 800,000 images, 5.7 hours 4K RAW footage or 166 hours of GoPro 4K footage. With the 16TB ThunderBlade or Accelsior 4M2, users will be able to capture almost an entire day – 22.7 hours - of 4K RAW footage, or almost a full month of GoPro 4K footage, at 665 hours (or 27 days)!

"Our SSDs have traditionally been a knockout with professionals and prosumers across industries, especially those who have a truly demanding workflow in rugged environments or studio spaces," said OWC Founder and CEO Larry O'Connor. "We are very excited to be the first to offer this 4TB Aura P12 SSD to expand our Envoy Pro EX, ThunderBlade and Accelsior 4M2 line-ups. We know that users will get the highest performance they've ever experienced and can continue to count on OWC for superior reliability."

Availability

The newest SSD capacities are backed by a 3-Year OWC Limited Warranty and are available for pre-order now at MacSales.com with an early-May ship date for the ThunderBlade, Accelsior 4M2, Aura P12 and the Envoy Pro EX with USB-C. The Envoy Pro EX Thunderbolt 3 will begin shipping mid-May.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, to the audio recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

