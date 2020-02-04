OWC Hits the Road with Jam in the Van in 2020

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC® , a leading zero emissions Mac and PC technology company, and one of the world's most respected manufacturers of SSDs, Mac & PC docking solutions and performance upgrade kits, announced a new sponsorship for 2020 with Jam in the Van which kicked off during The NAMM Show, held in January at the Anaheim Convention Center. Jam in the Van is a mobile recording studio that travels the country showcasing regional music and creating live music videos wherever they go.

Formed in 2011, Jam in the Van is a mobile studio functioning as a robust content workspace, video production house, and live event production team, and is the world's first and only solar-powered mobile recording studio. Focused on changing the way artists share their music, Jam in the Van creates authentic, impactful, and engaging spaces for artists and fans to interact.

Jam in the Van crosses the country visiting top music festivals. In each location they offer a space transformed into an interactive haven for artists and festival-goers. Each festival day, 7 to 10 bands perform and record a unique session in front of a live crowd, with content being shared through their YouTube and other social channels.

"Everyone at OWC is thrilled to kick off this program with Jam in the Van," said OWC Director of Marketing, Chris Kooistra. "Our values are very similar, when you consider that their recording studio is solar-powered, and OWC's headquarters are in a LEED-Platinum certified facility. Not only that, it is always amazing to see our storage and connectivity solutions at work in the studio and on the road, helping artists to keep creating without worrying about the technology possibly holding them back or delaying the process. The NAMM Show was just the start, 2020 is going to be a phenomenal year for music, video and this team."

"We're incredibly excited to be partnering with OWC. We find their products to be extraordinary in terms of speed and durability and they complement our unique studio and our dedication to top-quality live sound perfectly. We also love their dedication to the environment, as we have always been driven by a desire to give back not just to the music community, but to the world at large. We're looking forward to seeing what new heights we can take our business to with the support of OWC," said Jake Cotler (Co-Creator).

"OWC has revolutionized our workflow. High transfer speeds allow for better allocation of time and resources, boosting our productivity and allowing for faster turnaround times during post-production. Their 72 TB ThunderBay storage line with RAID allows us to house 10+ years of files in a single location and utilize our full catalog of footage when editing video projects," added Jack Higgins (Senior Video Producer & Content Creator).

Attendees of the SXSW Conference & Festival in Austin will be able to visit the Jam in the Van team and see the best in OWC creative workflow solutions. Jam in the Van will be on site at Cosmic Coffee and Beer for five days recording live sessions with an eclectic mix of popular bands. There will be a Jam in the Van Stage where attendees will be able to view all of the live sessions recorded with the help of OWC drives on multiple screens. These performances will also be live-streamed in real time via YouTube and Facebook. There will also be a second outdoor stage on-site, hosted by Sun Radio ATX, featuring additional live performances.

Kicking off February 4th, Jam in the Van will launch a Battle of the Bands contest that will allow a lucky band the opportunity to win a slot on the Jam in the Van Session lineup in Austin as well as an impressive gear package from sponsors, including OWC. Interested artists can enter via www.JamintheVan.com beginning February 4th, running through March 2nd. All finalists will be selected and notified by March 3rd. Finalists will compete in a fundraiser round benefitting The Sims Foundation , which supports mental health and substance abuse recovery for musicians, music industry professionals and their families.

Follow OWC's social accounts for updates on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. OWC creates and delivers the best storage, connectivity, software and expansion solutions for performance, reliability and longevity to enhance, accelerate and extend the capabilities of technology. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. True sustainability is good business – maximizing existing hardware vs. starting over or needing to replace saves time, money and benefits the environment and resources we all share. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum Certification and running as a net provider of renewable wind and solar energy to the local power grid. OWC features an award-winning technical support team, as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, to the audio recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

© 2020 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other marks may be the trademark or registered trademark property of their respective owners.

SOURCE OWC

Related Links

http://www.macsales.com

