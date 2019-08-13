OWC Introduces Palm-Sized High-Powered Five Port USB-C Travel Dock for Mac, PC, iPad and more

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC® , a leading zero emissions Mac and PC technology company and one of the world's most respected manufacturers of SSDs, Thunderbolt external drives, PC & Mac docking solutions and performance upgrade kits, has released the next generation of its versatile USB-C Travel Dock. With a single cable connection, the OWC USB-C Travel Dock puts five essential ports at a notebook or iPad Pro user's fingertips wherever they are: on-set, on location, at the office, creating at a coffee shop… With up to 100W of pass-through charging from a USB-C power adapter, this dock keeps users prepared, whether delivering a client presentation or downloading the final images of the day.

The Best Travel Dock Gets Better

Based on the original award-winning model, the new OWC USB-C Travel Dock is palm-sized and weighs only six ounces, taking up little space in a backpack, and if that's full, users can slip it in a pocket and hit the road. The cable tucks into a small channel on the bottom of the dock for easy, orderly cable storage and dock transportation.

When working on the go, having power and charging options can help keep the process flowing. The USB-C Travel Dock can be used via bus power when power outlets aren't accessible. Or re-task a notebook USB-C adapter to deliver up to 100W of pass-through power and use the open port on the computer to connect another device.

It's important to be able to focus on work, not technical issues. The USB-C Travel Dock features an HDMI port for easy up to 4K display connections, to plug in and focus on delivering memorable presentations. The dock also helps lighten the load, removing the need for adapters and dongles while expanding connectivity options. Unencumbered by extra gear, inspiration can be found anywhere, and an SD card can be downloaded quickly so the moment can continue to be covered.

Features:

Five ports of connectivity: (2) USB-A 3.1 Gen 1, (1) HDMI, (1) SD card, (1) USB-C power pass-through

Power options: bus powered or use existing USB-C power adapter

Charge while working: up to 100W pass-through power for a notebook or other devices 1

Built-in cable storage keeps it neat and tidy

Compatibility: notebooks, tablets, Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android, and Chrome

Available now in Space Gray for $54.99 at MacSales.com.

The customer-favorite and award-winning original OWC USB-C Travel Dock continues to be available as well. Users can choose from four colors to best complement their gear and get connected to notebooks, displays and more as needed on the go. Starting at only $34.99, this Travel Dock is fully compatible with all Thunderbolt 3 equipped Macs & PCs and comes with a 2 Year OWC Limited Warranty.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping tech enthusiasts and industry professionals do more and reach higher. Our trusted storage, connectivity, software and expansion solutions enable creative professionals, producers, educators and government entities to get the most out of their technology investments, protect valuable digital assets and expand their hardware's capabilities to keep up with the demands and evolution of their work. OWC features an award-winning technical support team that is on hand 24/7 as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step installation and support videos. In everything we do at OWC, we believe in making a better world where technology inspires imagination, and everything is possible.

1 Total power delivery dependent on capability of attached USB-C adapter

