OWC Joins The Repair Association

WOODSTOCK, Ill., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC® , a leading zero emissions Mac and PC technology company and quite possibly the world's most respected creator of hard drives, SSDs, PC & Mac docking solutions and performance upgrade kits, announced that OWC has joined The Repair Association as a Corporate Member. As a supplier of technology upgrades and a strong supporter of the environment, OWC believes that the problems of monopolized repair and legislation around the issue need to be addressed clearly in order to allow all consumers, including their customers, to continue to have the ability to extend the life of their computers, digital equipment, appliances, and more.

"OWC was founded on the principle of maximizing the benefit of all resources consumed and with an understanding that great resources go into manufacturing. Even recycling is extremely wasteful when serviceability enables much longer usability and even allows for many things to be better than they were new and even better than some new versions of the same. It is smart environmental stewardship and is not only the right thing to do for future generations, it makes good economic sense," said OWC Founder and CEO Larry O'Connor. "We at OWC have worked tirelessly to build sustainable practices into all levels of our business operations and have always believed that sustainability is synonymous with success." He continued "For over 30 years, OWC has provided customers with products that support them in maximizing the longevity of their technology and improving the performance of that technology by offering better-than-factory upgrades and DIY videos. This helps keep electronics useful longer, which helps consumers keep more dollars in their pockets. We are proud to join The Repair Association and support them in their nationwide mission to pass Fair Repair legislation."

Gay Gordon-Byrne, Executive Director of The Repair Association, said "The Repair Association is delighted to welcome OWC to our expanding network of over 300 member organizations, small businesses, non-profits and pro-consumer advocates. Their decades of support in sustainability and DIY upgrades makes them the perfect partner in the fight for this right."

Industries supported by The Repair Association include all consumer electronics, medical devices, appliances, IOT gadgets, agriculture, and more. The Repair Association works to support repair-friendly legislation, regulations and standards so that every consumer and small business has access to the parts, tools and service information they need. Consumers can find out more about how to advocate for themselves and whether or not there is a Right to Repair Bill in their state at: Stand up for your Right to Repair.

About The Repair Association

The Repair Association, formally the Digital Right to Repair Coalition, was founded in 2013 as a member-driven non-profit with a mission to support the high-tech repair, reuse, resale, and recycling industries. Members range from DIY hobbyists and independent repair technicians, to multinational repair services organizations, environmentalists, and consumer rights advocates including US PIRG and Consumer Reports.

About OWC

OWC (Other World Computing) founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping tech enthusiasts and industry professionals do more and reach higher. Our trusted storage, connectivity, software and expansion solutions enable creative professionals, producers, educators and government entities to get the most out of their technology investments, protect valuable digital assets and expand their hardware's capabilities to keep up with the demands and evolution of their work. OWC features an award-winning technical support team that is on hand 24/7 as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step installation and support videos. In everything we do at OWC, we believe in making a better world where technology inspires imagination and everything is possible.

