OWC Kicks Off Sponsorship of High School Nation Fall 2019 Tour

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC®; a leading zero emissions Mac and PC technology company and one of the world's most respected providers of SSDs, PC & Mac docking solutions, Used Macs, and performance upgrade kits, today announced support for the High School Nation Fall 2019 Tour. The tour launches in Seattle on September 9th and runs through 40 dates, concluding in Florida in November.

The High School Nation tour brings musical acts and programming to schools across the United States, engaging students in musical appreciation, journalism, film and performing arts. Each event consists of a two-hour concert and festival with live music, sponsor zones, giveaways, and creative opportunities. Musical performances during the Fall 2019 Tour will include: Silento (of 'Watch Me Whip, Watch Me Nae Nae' fame), pop singer Kerri Medders (CBS' Seal Team and Netflix's Alexa & Katie), Hollywood Records/Disney's newest young band Almost Monday and on select dates The Plain White T's ('Hey There Delilah'), as well as many up and coming artists who will support each show.

As part of the program, schools receive studio elements including gear, instruments, technology equipment, and training on how to put it all together, inspiring creativity and highlighting available career paths in the arts. As the exclusive computer hardware and storage solution sponsor for the Fall 2019 Tour, the OWC Zone will offer a tech experience at each tour stop, where student attendees can professionally record themselves singing, work with other students to make digital music and experience top-of-the-line DJ equipment.

"OWC has partnered with numerous educational campaigns over our 31 years," said Larry O'Connor, Founder and CEO of OWC. "Not only is it imperative to us that we educate our customers on how to extend the life of their technology, but we are proud to take part in programs that expose so many kids across the country to arts and technology, to help them learn and see how these are connected, and what a wide range of career options they can have. We are proud to be sponsoring High School Nation and the work they do and will be happy to help bring music and tech to more students than ever this fall."

"High School Nation has been aware of OWC and their capabilities for years. We are thrilled to be able to partner with them on this program. We believe they are the perfect partner to bring these opportunities to public high schools and their students. We know how these events are changing the lives of teens and we are very proud of all of our partnerships," said Jimmy Cantillon, Founder and CEO of High School Nation.

OWC provides a wide variety of production equipment to assist the High School Nation engineers and production team in their Mobile Recording Studio including the OWC Thunderbolt 3 Dock and OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dual. OWC also contributed reconditioned Mac Pro and iPad Air 2 systems to the team behind the tour and offers a full line of fully inspected and certified refurbished Macs at better-than-new pricing and capacities. All of the equipment helps keep the High School Nation team consistently connected to their work and able to securely back-up what they produce while on the road.

