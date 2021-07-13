OWC Named 2021 "Best CEOs for Women" by Comparably

"I'm excited to see Larry and OWC recognized in this way," said Jennifer Soule, President of OWC. "I started at OWC as a temporary employee over 20 years ago, working directly with Larry, who has always been supportive, even creating a new position where OWC needed me as the company grew and made me the first non-founder President. I've always been proud of the education and internal advancement opportunities available throughout the organization throughout my time. Everyone at OWC truly has the same opportunity to shine."

Best CEOs for Women was based solely on anonymous sentiment ratings from female employees about the chief executive officer. These Comparably Awards were derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com during 12 months from June 30, 2020, through June 30, 2021.

"It is a true honor to receive this award from Comparably," said Larry O'Connor, CEO, and Founder of OWC. "Each year, I endeavor to make sure OWC's culture is of diversity and inclusion. Keeping a safe, well-balanced work environment has always been my number one goal at OWC. This award illustrates that OWC treats everyone equally and encourages opportunity for all."

Comparably's mission is to make workplaces transparent and rewarding for both employees and employers. Comparably reveals company cultures and market compensation, as contributed by real employees, and showcases a fair and accurate display of employer brands. There were no fees or costs associated with participating, nor was nomination required.

"Our annual Best CEOs for Women list continues to shine an important light on the leaders that female employees rated as the best of the best," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "These chief executives create environments that support and encourage women, and we hope other leaders will be motivated to do the same within their own organizations."

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability, and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum status. OWC features an award-winning technical support team and an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set, and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

About Comparably

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.

