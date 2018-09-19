OWC Partners with John Lennon Educational Tour Bus on #15WORDS Mini-Series

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC®, a leading zero emissions Mac and PC technology company, is partnering with the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus to launch a 15-episode video mini-series titled #15WORDS. The series captures the reactions of individuals from differing backgrounds discussing 15 hot topic words. It was developed with Ed-tech partner Nearpod.

#15WORDS will launch this week with a video featuring RZA of Wu-Tang Clan. The series will launch with an episode featuring the word PEACE to coincide with International Peace Day on September 21. The series will include episodes featuring the words TRUTH, FAMILY, LOVE, BELIEF and more. Additional artists supporting the program include Hanson, Pussy Riot and Yoko Ono.

Each weekly video will offer the perspective of the artists and their response to the weekly word. Viewers are encouraged to respond with their own thoughts by commenting and tagging #15WORDS. Responses can be in the form of text, video, audio, drawings, etc., via Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Through this program, the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus seeks to create an environment of social activism modeled on that of John Lennon and Ono, one that carries the tradition and is representative of today's society and social media discussion as well. The program also aims to introduce a wider audience to the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus presented by OWC's new 'Come Together' curriculum.

OWC is the 2018 Presenting Sponsor of the Lennon Bus and delivers premium storage and memory upgrades that keep the mobile production facility crafting at top speed and capable of safely capturing the content created onboard, as well as providing financial support for educational programming as the bus travels across the country. Find out more about OWC's technology products at www.owcdigital.com and www.macsales.com.

About the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus

The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus is a non-profit state-of-the-art mobile Pro Audio and HD video recording facility that provides hands-on experiences for students of all ages. Now in its 21st year, the Lennon Bus features the latest audio and video technology, gear and products. The Lennon Bus travels across the U.S. and Canada year-round, providing free tours and workshops at schools, retailers, festivals, and at major industry conferences. To see where the bus will be next, visit http://www.lennonbus.org/schedule.

About OWC

In 1988, at the age of 14, Larry O'Connor founded Other World Computing (OWC). For over 30 years, OWC has been about possibilities. We're dedicated to helping tech enthusiasts and industry professionals do more and reach higher. Our trusted storage, connectivity, software and expansion solutions enable creative professionals, producers, educators and government entities to get the most out of their technology investments, protect valuable digital assets and expand their hardware's capabilities to keep up with the demands and evolution of their work. OWC features an award-winning technical support team that is on hand 24/7 as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step installation and support videos. In everything we do at OWC, we believe in making a better world where technology inspires imagination and everything is possible.

Get social: follow OWC on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

"Lennon" and "John Lennon" are trademarks of Yoko Ono Lennon. Licensed exclusively through Bag One Arts Inc.

© 2018 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Thunderbolt is a trademark of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other marks may be the trademark or registered trademark property of their respective owners.

SOURCE OWC

Related Links

http://www.owcdigital.com

