OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. to Attend Biotech Showcase 2019

RAMAT GAN, Israel, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. (OTCQB: OWCP), a developer of cannabinoid-based therapies targeting a variety of different medical conditions and disorders, announced today that management will attend Biotech Showcase 2019 to be held in San Francisco, CA on January 7-9, 2019.

Mordechai Bignitz, Chief Executive Officer, and Yossi Dagan, Chief Financial Officer, will be conducting face-to-face meetings with investors and others at Biotech Showcase. Please send a request through the conference partnering portal or by contacting Stephanie Carrington at stephanie.carrington@icrinc.com or 646-277-1282.

About OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp., through its wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, One World Cannabis Ltd., (collectively 'OWC' or the 'Company') conducts medical research and clinical trials to develop cannabis-based pharmaceuticals and treatments for conditions including multiple myeloma, psoriasis, fibromyalgia, PTSD, and migraines.

OWCP is also developing unique and effective delivery systems and dosage forms of medical cannabis. All OWC research is conducted at leading Israeli hospitals and scientific institutions and led by internationally renowned investigators.

