OWC Raises the Bar on 2019 Mac Pro Upgrades with Inspired New Wheels Kit

Ingenious "Wheels On/Wheels Off" Design The OWC Rover Pro is the innovative mobility solution for the 2019 Mac Pro. The patent-pending design enables your Mac Pro to go "wheels on/wheels off" in under two minutes while saving time and money vs the factory wheel kit.

Easy Toolless Install

No tools, no hassle, no worry: simply place your Mac Pro's factory feet into the Rover Pro's polished stainless-steel housings and secure with a few hand twists. When you're done moving your Mac Pro around, the Rover Pro allows quick and easy conversion back to the factory feet for stationary use.

Smooth, Silent, Safe

Industrial-strength soft rubber tread wheels with 360-degree articulating rotation and low friction bearings let you move your 2019 Mac Pro silently and effortlessly on any surface. Pull it across the studio, rotate it under your desk for convenient port access… the Rover Pro lets you easily put your Mac Pro where you want it while safely preserving your floor's finish.

Stays in Place

The Rover Pro includes wheel stops that prevent any unintended movement. When not in use, the stops conveniently clip to the casters so they're immediately ready to help get the job done wherever you need to with a wheel kit built for rolling and securing a 2019 Mac Pro on any surface.

Highlights

Unique: patent-pending made in USA design

Fast toolless install: hand tightens in under 2 minutes

Highly positional: 360-degree articulating wheels

Smooth and silent: non-marking soft rubber tread wheels with low friction bearings

Elegant: highly polished stainless-steel matches the Mac Pro

Protective: vibration absorbing silicone rubber pad preserves factory feet finish

Secure: wheel stops prevent unintended movement

Quality: built to be the best and backed with a Lifetime Limited Warranty

"The OWC Rover Pro Wheels Kit is one of the most creative accessories we've been able to develop for the 2019 Mac Pro, this is fun with a purpose," said OWC Founder and CEO Larry O'Connor. "Even going beyond the alternative wheel offerings, we are proud to have this made in the USA design to offer our customers another option, one that saves money, is designed for quick and easy installation, and complements their machine. At OWC, we've always been about helping our customers get the most out of whatever machine they are using, inside and out, and for us this is a logical continuation of that mandate."

The OWC Rover Pro is available to order now with special limited-time pricing at MacSales.com, and will begin shipping in September.

