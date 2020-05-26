OWC Receives Gold from American Business Awards for the ThunderBay 4 mini and Mercury Elite Pro Dock

OWC's ThunderBay 4 mini Thunderbolt 3 SSD and HDD storage solution is the 2020 Gold winner in the Hardware – Storage category, and OWC's Mercury Elite Pro Dock dual-drive RAID Thunderbolt 3 docking station is the 2020 Gold winner in the Hardware – Computer category. OWC also will receive a Bronze award for the Accelsior 4M2 PCIe M.2 NVMe SSD Storage Solution in the Hardware – Storage category.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the Gold Stevie Award has been granted for high achievement in business to organizations and individuals in more than 60 countries since 2002.

"The entire team at OWC is excited to receive three Stevies from the American Business Awards for 2020," said OWC Founder & CEO Larry O'Connor. "We are extremely proud of creating and producing a complete line of technology products that allow our customers to easily stay connected, especially during this time, and to not only expand their current technology, but to keep their content and creations stored safely for years to come. We are grateful to the judges for their consideration, and to our customers everywhere for their ongoing support."

Regarding the Mercury Elite Pro Dock, judges offered this praise:

"The OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dock appears to be a complete solution to help organize digital life. The product provides a wide variety of ports and options to its users. 4K Monitor support is something new in the market and very useful. Support for both Mac and Windows are definitely a plus."

Monitor support is something new in the market and very useful. Support for both Mac and Windows are definitely a plus." "Good job in designing all-in-one inclusive dock that has several extensible options. In particular the flexibility in pre-configured RAID controller."

"…the product targets people who are managing, editing, and developing video and other high definition files requiring both high capacity and fast transfer requirements…"

Regarding the ThunderBay 4 mini Thunderbolt 3, judges' acclaim included:

"OWC delivers workflow solutions perfectly tailored for any project."

"This ThunderBay hardware provides many robust features: No additional drives needed, easy plug & play, faster than AppleRaid, data reliability."

"Great storage solution for a niche category, softRaid features are promising."

Regarding the Accelsior 4M2, judges' comments included:

"What else can we say. When you engineer to win, the proof is in the speed."

"4M2 Adapter Card has some really nice features such as harnesses the power of M.2 NVMe technology to achieve breakthroughs in large format video editing, VR/AR/MR environments, and extreme gaming. This is really nice to see in an adapter card."

"Great way to increase efficiency and boost up computer."

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, to the audio recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

