OWC Speeds Up Productivity 10X with Updated Thunderbolt™ 3 10G Ethernet Adapter

Connecting the OWC Thunderbolt 3 10G Ethernet Adapter to your Thunderbolt 3-equipped Mac or PC adds warp speed file transfers to your workflow. Now you can access 10GBASE-T 10Gb Ethernet networks or Network Attached Storage (NAS) devices to transfer large multimedia files at over 900MB/s real-world speed. While improving project efficiency and workgroup collaboration with the quickest network connection available, the OWC Adapter is also backwards compatible with other Ethernet standards including 5GBASE-T, 2.5GBASE-T, 1000BASE-T, and 100BASE-Tx.

Bottleneck-Free Editing Collaboration

Improving project efficiency and workgroup collaboration, the Thunderbolt 3 10G Ethernet Adapter keeps teams aligned and project budgets in-check as it gives multiple workstations the maximum data capacity for sharing and editing creative content requiring large volumes of data like video, animation, and graphics. Editing can take place directly from files on a shared RAID storage device without the inefficiencies of downloading files to individual workstations.



Maximizes Small Office or Home Office Networks

Without having to incur the extra expense of a full 10Gb Ethernet network yet maintain optimum performance, creative professionals in SMBs or home offices are connecting to a 2.5-5Gb/s equipped router or switch. Unfortunately, these pros are often limited to Gigabit Ethernet (1Gb/s) speed by their computer. By simply adding the OWC Thunderbolt 3 10G Ethernet Adapter to their machine, photographers, videographers, musicians, and other creative pros can now enjoy greater signal reliability, stability, and security with up to 5x faster speed on 2.5-5Gb/s networks and up to 10x faster speed on 1Gb/s Ethernet networks.

Dramatically Increases Performance and ROI of Existing Networks

With an ideal combination of affordability and performance, most wired local area networks installed over the past two decades utilize Cat5e or Cat 6 copper cabling. Those setups are limited to a maximum 1Gb/s speed. With built-in 2.5GBASE-T and 5GBASE-T technology (formerly NBASE-T), the OWC Thunderbolt 3 10G Ethernet Adapter can deliver up to 5Gb/s speed over existing cabling for up to a 500% performance increase and maximum infrastructure ROI.

Pro Audio Video AVB Ready

Time-sensitive data such as audio and video media streams require Audio Video Bridging (IEEE 802.1Qav, AVB) ready gear. No sweat…the OWC Thunderbolt 3 10G Ethernet Adapter can stream high volumes of high-quality data in real-time to multiple destinations with very low latency over existing network cable.

Access Your Work and Home Computer Anytime, Anywhere

The Wake-on-LAN support can easily wake a hibernated Windows or sleeping Mac computer for remote system management, program use, and stored file access. Instead of having an "always on" system wasting energy and your hard-earned money, you can keep a work or home computer in a low power state of readiness that's accessible anytime, anywhere.

Highlights

Blazing-fast: over 900MB/s real-world tested transfer speed for large file transfers, video editing, and live streaming gaming sessions

Compatible: use with any Thunderbolt 3-equipped Mac or Windows computer

Capable: Up to 100-meter cable distance with Cat6a for 10G, Cat6 for 5G, and Cat5e for 2.5G

Smart: supports auto-negotiation for 10Gb/s, 5Gb/s, 2.5Gb/s, 1Gb/s and 100Mb/s Base-T Ethernet standards

Accessible: Wake-on-LAN ready for remote access of home or work computer

AVB ready: perfect for use in pro audio and video applications where synchronization of data streams is critical

Cost effective: 2.5GBASE-T and 5GBASE-T technology (formerly NBASE-T) provides up to 500% faster performance over existing cabling

Cool: ventilated aluminum heatsink housing maximizes heat dissipating airflow

Easy setup: connect the included Thunderbolt 3 cable and connect to your network

Covered: 1-year OWC Limited Warranty

Availability

The Thunderbolt 3 10G Ethernet Adapter is available now at MacSales.com with an MSRP of $149.00.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, to the audio recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

Get social: follow OWC on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

Company Contact: Jennifer Myers: (815) 502-5640 or [email protected].

© 2020 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other marks may be the trademark or registered trademark property of their respective owners.

#Thunderbolt3

@getthunderbolt

SOURCE OWC

Related Links

http://www.macsales.com

