OWC Sponsoring Women's Entrepreneurship Day at United Nations

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC®; a leading zero emissions Mac and PC technology company and one of the world's most respected providers of hard drives , SSDs , Mac & PC docking solutions and performance upgrade kits , announced it will again serve as a sponsor of the annual Women's Entrepreneurship Summit, held at the United Nations in New York City November 15-16, 2019. Presented by the Women's Entrepreneurship Organization (WEDO), the agenda for 2019 will focus on the impact of Disruptive Technologies and escalating climate change occurring globally.

OWC will bring two exceptional high school students as their guests for the event at the UN. The students were chosen from Woodstock High School (Woodstock, IL) and the Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders (Austin, TX), as OWC is headquartered and has a satellite office in those respective locations. Each of the young women is involved in an entrepreneurship program at her school and will have the opportunity to connect with like-minded people during the event. OWC is a long-time supporter of educational initiatives on a local and national level and will continue that tradition at the UN.

"OWC is thrilled to be a part of this program again in 2019," said Jen Soulé, President of OWC. "Women across the globe are statistically the world's most responsible borrowers, paying back micro business loans at a rate of 97%, and they put 90% of their earnings into providing for their families and their children's education. We are honored to take part in this event, to continue to support the advancement of women globally, and to be able to bring a few inventive young women with us to New York, as they will be the next generation to take on the mantle of making a difference worldwide."

Jen Soulé will take part in the panel: "Technology – Empowering Women Entrepreneurs to scale new heights!" moderated by Andy Serwer, Editor in Chief Yahoo Finance – Verizon Media. The five-person panel will discuss technology's impact on entrepreneurship, and the effect on women specifically worldwide.

Summit events can be followed online by searching the hashtags: #WED2019 and #choosewomen. OWC is proud to partner with WEDO to help empower girls and women across the globe to become active participants in the economy and advance their communities as a whole.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. OWC creates and delivers the best storage, connectivity, software and expansion solutions for performance, reliability and longevity to enhance, accelerate and extend the capabilities of technology. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. True sustainability is good business – maximizing existing hardware vs. starting over or needing to replace saves time, money and benefits the environment and resources we all share. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum Certification and running as a net provider of renewable wind and solar energy to the local power grid. OWC features an award-winning technical support team that is available 24/7, as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, to the audio recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

Get social: follow OWC on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

©2019 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other marks may be the trademark or registered trademark property of their respective owners.

SOURCE OWC