OWC Takes Gold in American Business Awards for the 14-port Thunderbolt™ 3 Dock

Since 2002 the Gold Stevie Award has been conferred for high achievement in business to organizations and individuals in more than 60 countries. Silver and Bronze awards were added to the competition in 2012. OWC's Thunderbolt 3 Dock is the 2019 Gold winner in the Hardware – Computer category. OWC also will receive Bronze awards for their Dual Drive Dock with USB-C (Hardware – Computer category), and the Envoy Pro EX (Hardware – Storage category).

"Everyone at OWC is thrilled to again receive recognition from the American Business Awards," said OWC Founder & CEO Larry O'Connor. "We are proud to produce a line of docks that allows users to create and succeed in today's mobile work environment, moving easily between desks, meeting rooms, events, and so much more. The 14 ports in this dock are designed to handle and simplify any workflow and we are grateful to receive the Gold Stevie Award in recognition of our efforts on behalf of creative professionals and prosumers everywhere."

The new OWC 14-port Thunderbolt 3 Dock features a potent 85-watts of charging power, plus a dedicated 10 Gbps USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port keeping the Thunderbolt 3 port available for other devices such as fast external drives or a second monitor. Also, the OWC 14-port dock is the only Thunderbolt 3 docking station on the market with both a microSD slot for a vast majority of smaller technology devices, like drones, action cams and cellphones and a SD Card slot for larger, longer format recording devices like DSLR and video cameras. These microSD and SD card slots are fully compatible with the new SD Express (PCIe/NVMe) cards, making this the most up-to-date and versatile dock available today.

The OWC Thunderbolt 3 Dock is available through MacSales.com in both Space Gray & Silver.

Previous Stevie Award winners in the OWC Dock line include the USB-C Travel Dock, a Bronze Award winner in 2018. With five ports of compact connectivity, the Travel Dock is completely portable, fitting in a backpack, briefcase or pocket for on-the-go charging and sharing.

The Stevie Awards are the world's premier business awards. Created in 2002 to recognize the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide, the awards program has been expanded to seven platforms, each with its own focus, categories and schedule. All organizations, public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small, may submit nominations. 2020 awards entries will open in October of 2019.

OWC (Other World Computing) founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping tech enthusiasts and industry professionals do more and reach higher. Our trusted storage, connectivity, software and expansion solutions enable creative professionals, producers, educators and government entities to get the most out of their technology investments, protect valuable digital assets and expand their hardware's capabilities to keep up with the demands and evolution of their work. OWC features an award-winning technical support team that is on hand 24/7 as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step installation and support videos. In everything we do at OWC, we believe in making a better world where technology inspires imagination and everything is possible.

