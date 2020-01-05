OWC Unveils the Akitio Node Titan at CES 2020 -- a Game-Changing eGPU for Desktop-Class Graphics Performance in Notebooks, All-in-Ones and Small Form Factor Slotless Computers

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2020 — OWC® ; a leading zero emissions Mac and PC technology company and one of the world's most respected manufacturers of hard drives, SSDs, Mac & PC docking solutions and performance upgrade kits, today announced the new Akitio Node Titan, an external Graphics processing Unit (eGPU) that lets users transform their notebook or other slotless computer (Mac mini, iMac, NUC, etc.) into a high-performance gaming, video editing and graphics workstation for a fraction of the cost of buying/building a new machine. It connects to a Thunderbolt 3-equipped computer and offers the power and space needed by today's most popular double-wide full-length/full-height AMD and NVIDIA graphics cards. The Node Titan lets video pros, gamers and VR headset owners immerse themselves in stunningly realistic FPS gaming; perform rapid video renders and enjoy buttery smooth playback; easily work with VR, AR, and animation apps; and utilize a VR headset – all without frustration or compromise.

Offers Notebooks A Heavyweight Graphics Punch

For users who have dreamed of a portable editing system, welcome to a new workflow reality. The Node Titan turns internally limited graphics editing notebook computers like the MacBook Pro into a powerful NLE (Non-Linear Editing) machine. No more system performance slowing to a crawl with even basic effects. Pros can now knock out effects-laden timelines and high-quality exports in dramatic fashion with an immediate time-saving ROI. By adding a second Node Titan, performance-hungry users can tap into the processing power of multiple eGPUs for exponential gains in timeline performance and accelerated renders/exports.

Explore A Different Reality

Without an eGPU like the Node Titan, exploring new dimensions with an Oculus Rift or HTC Vive VR headset on a standard notebook is pure fantasy. To start seeing what you've been missing, just plug a VR headset directly into the Node Titan's DisplayPort. You can even connect a second or third external display for extra workspace and productivity.

Accelerates Both Pro Apps and Games

Truly a mobile work and entertainment game-changer, Node Titan accelerates 3D graphics-based pro apps, games and VR. In macOS 10.14 and later, turn on "Prefer external GPU" and on Windows 10, adjust display graphics settings in your app/game to "High performance" to experience vastly improved lighting, richly detailed textures and breathtaking visual effects.

Easily Handles Power-Hungry Cards

For graphics cards (sold separately) that require more than the x16 PCIe slot industry standard 75W output, no problem. The Node Titan features a class-leading 650W power supply that can handle power-hungry cards like the Radeon RX Vega 64. Speaking of handling, thanks to Node Titan's spacious design, even double-wide full-length/full-height cards are compatible.

Highlights

Lightning-fast graphics: Thunderbolt 3 port for up to 40Gb/s speed

NLE ready: turns notebooks into mobile video editing systems

Immediate ROI: vastly reduced edit and render times

Satisfies power-hungry cards: 650W power supply

Play or work while charging: up to 85W for notebook charging

Spacious design: enables use of large double-width graphics cards

On-the-go graphics: retractable carrying handle for easy transport

3D realism: enables effective use of VR headsets

Plug and Play: includes Thunderbolt 3 cable for immediate use

Toolless access: thumb screws for easy card installation

And unlike other eGPUs that come as a bundled solution and cannot be upgraded in the future, Node Titan gives users the power of choice in deciding which graphics card to install for their present needs. If those needs change in the future, simply swap cards to keep graphics performance on the cutting edge.

Pricing & Availability

The Akitio Node Titan is expected to be available in Q1 of 2020 through MacSales.com.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. OWC creates and delivers the best storage, connectivity, software and expansion solutions for performance, reliability and longevity to enhance, accelerate and extend the capabilities of technology. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. True sustainability is good business – maximizing existing hardware vs. starting over or needing to replace saves time, money and benefits the environment and resources we all share. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum Certification and running as a net provider of renewable wind and solar energy to the local power grid. OWC features an award-winning technical support team, as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, to the audio recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

