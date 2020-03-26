OWC Verifies Product Compatibility With New Apple Offerings

WOODSTOCK, Ill., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC® ; a leading zero emissions Mac and PC technology company and one of the world's most respected providers of hard drives , SSDs , Mac & PC docking solutions and performance upgrade kits , has responded to Apple's new product announcement with confirmation that the OWC product line will allow customers to take their new Apple items to the max, for much lower than factory cost, and OWC connectivity solutions will keep them connected anywhere.

Apple's new offerings include the iPad Pro, MacBook Air and Mac mini. With those new items variously featuring pro cameras, faster speeds, longer battery life and/or a 100 percent recycled aluminum chassis, OWC is emphasizing their full line of docking solutions, external storage and memory, available for great savings over factory purchase, and keeping workflows connected across the board.

OWC Docks – the connectivity to get the most from your workflow

Right now, the office is wherever the work is — that day. OWC's Travel Dock is the ideal partner for the iPad Pro, transferring up to 100W of pass-through charging from a USB-C power adapter, ensuring users are powered up and ready to deliver a presentation or download the day's last shots. With five essential ports and just one cable, users are ready to display, charge, connect, and import while on the move. Weighing only a few ounces, it can be popped in a bag or pocket and taken anywhere. The 14-port OWC Thunderbolt 3 Dock is the ideal partner for the MacBook Air, returning ports, providing 85 watts of charging power, allowing for quick access to all displays and peripherals while keeping workstations organized and running efficiently.

OWC Memory is made for Mac, to allow for maximum performance. The newest Mac mini can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM, but OWC offers an alternative to factory purchase. OWC's memory is engineered, tested and optimized for Mac, and this new Mac mini is no exception. Mac mini owners can save up to 50% on memory upgrades through OWC's Memory trade-in rebate program. Upgrading memory in a Mac mini boosts performance levels and allows users to run more apps, work with larger files, speed up render times, and manipulate larger data sets.

Pricing:

OWC makes upgrades easy with step-by-step installation videos and toolkits. It's the easiest and most affordable way to upgrade a Mac.

Solutions for every workflow

In addition to award-winning docks and memory OWC also offers the most complete line of external storage solutions, adapters, accessories and more to allow tech users to take their machines to the absolute max. The complete line of OWC docks, memory, storage and accessories are available for purchase now at MacSales.com.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. OWC creates and delivers the best storage, connectivity, software and expansion solutions for performance, reliability and longevity to enhance, accelerate and extend the capabilities of technology. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. True sustainability is good business – maximizing existing hardware vs. starting over or needing to replace saves time, money and benefits the environment and resources we all share. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum Certification and running as a net provider of renewable wind and solar energy to the local power grid. OWC features an award-winning technical support team that is available 24/7, as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, to the audio recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

