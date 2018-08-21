Owenby Law, P.A. Ranked Among 2018 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Owenby Law, P.A. has recently earned the honor of being ranked on the 2018 list of Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America. The Florida-based law firm, which handles a variety of practice areas from family law to criminal defense, reported a growth of 180% from last year. This impressive growth earned it the ranking of 2,403.

Inc. 5000 has long been considered a renowned publication for its unbiased and accurate reporting on business growth throughout the country. Some of the most innovative, groundbreaking, and big-name corporations in the world began small before climbing up the ranks of Inc. 5000. For example, both Microsoft and Zappos.com have each appeared on the Inc. 5000 list in the past. In earning this title for 2018, Owenby Law, P.A. has since been placed in a pantheon of some of the most influential companies in history.

In celebration of the 2018 Inc. 5000 list, the organization will host a conference in San Antonio, TX in October. Invitations have been extended to the companies that earned a ranking this year. The specialized gala will present a professional networking opportunity unlike any other.

Inquiring parties can visit https://www.inc.com/inc5000/list/2018 for additional information about Inc. 5000 and its 2018 company-growth rankings. For more information about Owenby Law, P.A., inquiring parties can visit https://www.owenbylaw.com/.

