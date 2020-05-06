Owl Labs Named One Of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2020

BOSTON, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Labs has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020. Hitting newsstands May 12 in the May/June 2020 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits. Owl Labs was also named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces Editors' List, an editor-selected shortlist of the 2020 Workplace winners.

Owl Labs is a collaborative technology company dedicated to creating a better meeting experience for everyone, no matter your location. The company has been at the forefront of the work from anywhere movement and continually demonstrates its expertise in the category with its annual State of Remote Work report . Owl Labs has created the Meeting Owl Pro , the only 360° camera, mic and speaker video conferencing product that improved and equalized the traditional meeting experience, making communication more collaborative, productive and fun.

Collecting data from more than 3,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 395 finalists for this year's list. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data. Then we ranked all the employers using a composite score of survey results. This year, 73.5 percent of surveyed employees were engaged by their work.

The strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work. These companies are leading the way in employee recognition, performance management, and diversity. It is a different playbook from a decade ago, when too many firms used the same template: free food, open work environments, and artifacts of "fun."

"Fostering a genuine, employee-first company culture is at the heart of our philosophy at Owl Labs," said Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs. "Our employees are our biggest assets. I'm pleased to see that our strides towards providing a creative and inclusive environment that has been recognized by Inc. on its Best Places to Work list this year."

"Building a great corporate culture comes only from strong leadership," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from, especially now, when company culture is more important to the workforce than ever."

While researching the finalists, Inc. and Quantum saw distinct themes.

100 percent provide health insurance.

50 percent allow employees to bring pets to work.

62 percent take employees to offsite retreats to relax and recharge.

20 percent offer paid sabbaticals to reward length of service.

