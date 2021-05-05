Owl Rock Capital Corp. Reports First Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.26 and NAV Per Share of $14.82

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC, or the "Company") today reported net investment income of $102.7 million, or $0.26 per share, and net income of $157.8 million, or $0.40 per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Reported net asset value per share was $14.82 at March 31, 2021 as compared to $14.74 at December 31, 2020. The fee waiver put in place in conjunction with the Company's IPO expired on October 18, 2020 and as a result, the first quarter results reflect the impact of the full fee structure for the full quarter.

Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer of Owl Rock Capital Corporation commented, "We are very pleased with how well our portfolio continues to perform and the compelling investments we were able to make this quarter. With our proven investment team, strong balance sheet and significant liquidity, we believe ORCC is well positioned to take advantage of the improving economic conditions and an attractive investment environment."

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a second quarter 2021 dividend of $0.31 per share for stockholders of record as of June 30, 2021, payable on or before August 13, 2021.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTING ACTIVITY

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, new investment commitments totaled $863.5 million across 8 new portfolio companies and 11 existing portfolio companies. This compares to $1,527.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 across 12 new portfolio companies and 14 existing portfolio companies.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the principal amount of new investments funded was $684.4 million. For this period, the Company had $512.2 million aggregate principal amount in exits and repayments.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the principal amount of new investments funded was $1,274.9 million. For this period, the Company had $520.3 million aggregate principal amount in exits and repayments.

As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the Company had investments in 120 and 119 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $11.2 billion and $10.8 billion, respectively. As of March 31, 2021, the average investment size in each portfolio company was $93.7 million based on fair value.

As of March 31, 2021, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 77.8% first lien senior secured debt investments, 16.0% second lien senior secured debt investments, 1.7% unsecured notes, 1.0% investment funds and vehicles, and 3.5% equity investments.

As of December 31, 2020, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 77.5% first lien senior secured debt investments, 18.5% second lien senior secured debt investments, 0.5% unsecured notes, 1.0% investment funds and vehicles, and 2.5% equity investments.

As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, approximately 93.8% and 96.0% of the portfolio was invested in secured debt, respectively. As of March 31, 2021, 99.9% of our debt investments based on fair value in our portfolio were at floating rates.

As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at fair value (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) remained at 8.3% and the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at amortized cost (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) remained at 8.2%.

As of March 31, 2021, 1 investment with an aggregate fair value of $25.2 million was on non-accrual status, representing 0.2% of the total fair value of the debt portfolio.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2021

Investment Income

Investment income increased to $221.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 from $204.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. In addition to the growth in the portfolio, the incremental increase in investment income was primarily due to an increase in dividend income that was not earned as of March 31, 2020.

Expenses

Total expenses, after the effect of management and incentive fee waivers, increased to $117.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 from $56.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, which was primarily due to expiration of the management and incentive fee waiver in October 2020 and an increase in interest expense. The increase in interest expense was primarily driven by an increase in average daily borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average interest rate period over period.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2021, we had $255.3 billion in cash and restricted cash, $5.6 billion in total principal value of debt outstanding, and $1.4 billion of undrawn capacity on our credit facilities. The Company's weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding remained at 3.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Ending debt to equity was 0.92x and 0.87x during the three months ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

COVID-19 Developments

We continue to assess the impact of COVID-19 on our portfolio companies. For additional information about the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on our results of operations and financial condition, please refer to the "COVID-19 Developments" section and additional disclosure in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





For the three months ended

($ in thousands except per share data)

March 31, 2021



December 31,

2020



March 31, 2020

Investments at Fair Value

$ 11,240,472



$ 10,842,072



$ 8,938,345

Total Assets

$ 11,588,242



$ 11,304,357



$ 9,418,293

Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 14.82



$ 14.74



$ 14.09



























Investment Income

$ 221,573



$ 221,254



$ 204,732

Net Investment Income

$ 102,655



$ 114,601



$ 146,256

Net Income

$ 157,845



$ 180,664



$ (312,590)



























Net Investment Income Per Share

$ 0.26



$ 0.29



$ 0.37

Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (and Losses) Per Share

$ 0.13



$ 0.17



$ (1.17)

Net Income Per Share

$ 0.40



$ 0.46



$ (0.79)

Distributions Declared from Net Investment

Income Per Share

$ 0.31



$ 0.39



$ 0.39



























Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt and

Income Producing Securities at Fair Value



8.3 %



8.3 %



8.4 % Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt and

Income Producing Securities at Amortized Cost



8.2 %



8.2 %



8.0 % Percentage of Debt Investment Commitments at

Floating Rates



99.9 %



99.9 %



100.0 %

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

($ in thousands except per share data)

March 31,

2021

(Unaudited)



December 31,

2020

Assets















Investments at fair value















Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $10,892,469

and $10,653,613, respectively)

$ 10,862,051



$ 10,569,691

Controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $380,280 and

$275,105, respectively)



378,421





272,381

Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $11,272,749 and

$10,928,718, respectively)



11,240,472





10,842,072

Cash (restricted cash of $7,699 and $8,841, respectively)



244,159





347,917

Foreign cash (cost of $11,037 and $9,641, respectively)



11,106





9,994

Interest receivable



55,854





57,108

Receivable for investments sold



4,355





6,316

Receivable from a controlled affiliate



2,367





2,347

Prepaid expenses and other assets



29,929





38,603

Total Assets

$ 11,588,242



$ 11,304,357

Liabilities















Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $88,161 and $91,085,

respectively)

$ 5,545,891



$ 5,292,722

Distribution payable



121,335





152,087

Management fee payable



42,107





35,936

Incentive fee payable



21,776





19,070

Payables to affiliates



2,587





6,527

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



52,458





51,581

Total Liabilities



5,786,154





5,557,923

Commitments and contingencies















Net Assets















Common shares $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 391,401,787

and 389,966,688 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



3,914





3,900

Additional paid-in-capital



5,960,109





5,940,979

Total distributable earnings (losses)



(161,935)





(198,445)

Total Net Assets



5,802,088





5,746,434

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 11,588,242



$ 11,304,357

Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 14.82



$ 14.74



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

($ in thousands except per share data)

2021



2020

Investment Income















Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:















Interest income



211,032



$ 198,393

Dividend Income



3,559





—

Other income



3,154





4,151

Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



217,745





202,544

Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments:















Interest income



1,303





—

Dividend income



2,368





2,188

Other Income



157





—

Total investment income from controlled, affiliated investments



3,828





2,188

Total Investment Income



221,573





204,732

Expenses















Interest expense



48,076





33,957

Management fee



42,110





33,790

Performance based incentive fees



21,775





25,595

Professional fees



3,768





3,152

Directors' fees



244





233

Other general and administrative



1,818





2,164

Total Operating Expenses



117,791





98,891

Management and incentive fees waived



—





(42,490)

Net Operating Expenses



117,791





56,401

Net Investment Income (Loss) Before Taxes



103,782





148,331

Income taxes, including excise tax expense (benefit)



1,127





2,075

Net Investment Income (Loss) After Taxes

$ 102,655



$ 146,256

Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)















Net change in unrealized gain (loss):















Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$ 57,079



$ (444,135)

Income tax (provision) benefit



(2,633)





—

Controlled affiliated investments



865





(14,899)

Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies



(2,432)





(81)

Total Net Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)



52,879





(459,115)

Net realized gain (loss):















Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



1,154





348

Foreign currency transactions



1,157





(79)

Total Net Realized Gain (Loss)



2,311





269

Total Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)



55,190





(458,846)

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$ 157,845



$ (312,590)

Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted

$ 0.40



$ (0.79)

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted



391,114,767





393,441,711



PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY





For the Three Months Ended March 31,

($ in thousands)

2021



2020

New investment commitments















Gross originations

$ 919,685





731,012

Less: Sell downs



(56,145)





-

Total new investment commitments

$ 863,540



$ 731,012

Principal amount of investments funded:















First-lien senior secured debt investments

$ 529,122



$ 425,426

Second-lien senior secured debt investments



12,400





106,313

Unsecured debt investments



132,288





—

Equity investments



8,567





65,132

Investment funds and vehicles



2,000





18,950

Total principal amount of investments funded

$ 684,377



$ 615,821

Principal amount of investments sold or repaid:















First-lien senior secured debt investments

$ (287,315)



$ (383,063)

Second-lien senior secured debt investments



(224,851)





(34,800)

Unsecured debt investments



—





—

Equity investments



—





—

Investment funds and vehicles



—





—

Total principal amount of investments sold or repaid

$ (512,166)



$ (417,863)

Number of new investment commitments in new

portfolio companies(1)

8



7

Average new investment commitment amount

$ 78,952



$ 75,334

Weighted average term for new debt investment

commitments (in years)



5.8





6.0

Percentage of new debt investment commitments at floating rates



100.0 %



100.0 % Percentage of new debt investment commitments at fixed rates



0.0 %



0.0 % Weighted average interest rate of new debt investment commitments(2)



7.3 %



7.5 % Weighted average spread over LIBOR of new floating

rate debt investment commitments



6.4 %



6.1 %

________________ (1) Number of new investment commitments represents commitments to a particular portfolio company. (2) Assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month LIBOR, which was 0.19% and 1.45% as of March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

ABOUT OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of March 31, 2021, ORCC had investments in 120 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $11.2 billion. ORCC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. ORCC is externally managed by Owl Rock Capital Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an affiliate of Owl Rock Capital Partners. Owl Rock Capital Partners, together with its subsidiaries, is a New York based direct lending platform with approximately $27.8 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2021.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about ORCC, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond ORCC's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in ORCC's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which ORCC makes them. ORCC does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

