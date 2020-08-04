Owl Rock Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.34 and NAV Per Share of $14.52
Aug 04, 2020, 18:22 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC, or the "Company") today reported net investment income of $129.2 million, or $0.34 per share, and net income of $303.6 million, or $0.79 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Reported net asset value per share was $14.52 at June 30, 2020 as compared to $14.09 at March 31, 2020.
Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer of Owl Rock Capital Corporation commented, "While this quarter was marked by unprecedented economic disruption, we believe our results highlight the strength of our team, credit quality and balance sheet. Our strategy of building a well-diversified, senior-oriented portfolio and conservative balance sheet has served our investors well and should allow us to deliver attractive returns in the future. As a result, we are well positioned to both support our existing borrowers where necessary and selectively pursue new opportunities, where we believe our scale, expertise and focus make us a partner of choice."
The Company's Board of Directors has declared a third quarter 2020 dividend of $0.31 per share and had previously declared a special dividend of $0.08 per share, both for stockholders of record as of September 30, 2020, payable on or before November 13, 2020.
The Board of Directors has previously declared the following special dividends, for shareholders of record as of the last day of each respective quarter:
- Q1 2020: $0.08 per share
- Q2 2020: $0.08 per share
- Q3 2020: $0.08 per share
- Q4 2020: $0.08 per share
PORTFOLIO AND INVESTING ACTIVITY
For the three months ended June 30, 2020, new investment commitments totaled $342.7 million. This compares to $731.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the principal amount of new investments funded was $308.0 million across 3 new portfolio companies and 13 existing portfolio companies. For this period, the Company had $165.5 million aggregate principal amount in exits and repayments.
For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the principal amount of new investments funded was $615.8 million across 7 new portfolio companies and 11 existing portfolio companies. For this period, the Company had $417.9 million aggregate principal amount in exits and repayments.
As of June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, the Company had investments in 102 and 101 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $9.2 billion and $8.9 billion, respectively. As of June 30, 2020, the average investment size in each portfolio company was $90.3 million based on fair value.
As of June 30, 2020, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 80.2% first lien senior secured debt investments, 17.1% second lien senior secured debt investments, 0.1% unsecured notes, 1.1% investment funds and vehicles, and 1.5% equity investments.
As of March 31, 2020, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 80.1% first lien senior secured debt investments, 17.6% second lien senior secured debt investments, 1.0% investment funds and vehicles, and 1.3% equity investments.
As of June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, approximately 97.3% and 97.7% of the portfolio was invested in secured debt, respectively. As of June 30, 2020, 98.7% of our debt investments based on fair value in our portfolio were at floating rates.
As of June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at fair value (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) was 7.9% and 8.4%, respectively, and the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at amortized cost (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) was 7.7% and 8.0%, respectively.
As of June 30, 2020, 2 investments with an aggregate fair value of $165.0 million were on non-accrual status, representing less than 2% of the total fair value of the portfolio.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2020
Investment Income
Investment income increased to $190.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 from $176.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in our investment portfolio, partially offset by a decrease in our portfolio yield period over period.
Expenses
Total expenses, after the effect of management and incentive fee waivers, increased to $61.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 from $56.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, which was primarily due to an increase in net management fees, professional fees and interest expense. Net management fees increased as a result of an increase in total assets period over period. The increase in interest expense was primarily driven by an increase in average daily borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average interest rate period over period.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of June 30, 2020, we had $0.2 billion in cash and restricted cash, $3.5 billion in total principal value of debt outstanding, and $1.7 billion of undrawn capacity on our credit facilities. The Company's weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 3.6% and 4.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively. Ending debt to equity was 0.60x and 0.60x during the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.
COVID-19 Developments
During the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company's operating results continued to be impacted by the current economic and financial market conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to assess the impact of COVID-19 on our portfolio companies. Though the magnitude of the impact remains to be seen, certain of our portfolio companies and, by extension, select operating results may be adversely impacted by COVID-19. For additional information about the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on our results of operations and financial condition, please refer to the "COVID-19 Developments" section and additional disclosure in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
|
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
For the three months ended
|
June 30, 2020
|
March 31, 2020
|
June 30, 2019
|
Investments at Fair Value
|
$
|
9,210,730
|
$
|
8,938,345
|
$
|
7,240,755
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
9,497,126
|
$
|
9,418,293
|
$
|
7,547,803
|
Net Asset Value Per Share
|
$
|
14.52
|
$
|
14.09
|
$
|
15.28
|
Investment Income
|
$
|
190,242
|
$
|
204,732
|
$
|
176,135
|
Net Investment Income
|
$
|
129,162
|
$
|
146,256
|
$
|
119,622
|
Net Income
|
$
|
303,619
|
$
|
(312,590)
|
$
|
124,670
|
Net Investment Income Per Share
|
$
|
0.34
|
$
|
0.37
|
$
|
0.42
|
Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (and Losses)
Per Share
|
$
|
0.45
|
$
|
(1.17)
|
$
|
0.02
|
Net Income Per Share
|
$
|
0.79
|
$
|
(0.79)
|
$
|
0.44
|
Distributions Declared from Net Investment Income
|
$
|
0.39
|
$
|
0.39
|
$
|
0.44
|
Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt and
|
7.9
|
%
|
8.4
|
%
|
9.1
|
%
|
Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt and
|
7.7
|
%
|
8.0
|
%
|
9.1
|
%
|
Percentage of Debt Investment Commitments at
Floating Rates
|
98.7
|
%
|
100.0
|
%
|
99.7
|
%
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
|
June 30, 2020
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
Investments at fair value
|
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $9,358,260
|
$
|
9,052,040
|
$
|
8,709,700
|
Controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $167,652 and $90,336,
|
158,690
|
89,525
|
Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $9,525,912 and $8,828,856, respectively)
|
9,210,730
|
8,799,225
|
Cash (restricted cash of $7,964 and $7,587, respectively)
|
187,985
|
317,159
|
Interest receivable
|
52,078
|
57,632
|
Receivable for investments sold
|
—
|
9,250
|
Receivable from a controlled affiliate
|
2,260
|
2,475
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
44,073
|
17,878
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
9,497,126
|
$
|
9,203,619
|
Liabilities
|
Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $55,111 and $44,302,
|
$
|
3,494,872
|
$
|
3,038,232
|
Distribution payable
|
150,028
|
137,245
|
Management fee payable
|
17,301
|
16,256
|
Payables to affiliates
|
3,314
|
5,775
|
Payable for investments purchased
|
212,989
|
—
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
32,859
|
28,828
|
Total Liabilities
|
3,911,363
|
3,226,336
|
Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)
|
Net Assets
|
Common shares $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized;
|
3,847
|
3,921
|
Additional paid-in-capital
|
5,875,597
|
5,955,610
|
Total distributable earnings (losses)
|
(293,681)
|
17,752
|
Total Net Assets
|
5,585,763
|
5,977,283
|
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
|
$
|
9,497,126
|
$
|
9,203,619
|
Net Asset Value Per Share
|
$
|
14.52
|
$
|
15.24
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
For the Three Months
|
For the Six Months
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Investment Income
|
Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated
|
Interest income
|
$
|
183,246
|
$
|
171,364
|
$
|
381,639
|
$
|
317,803
|
Dividend Income
|
920
|
—
|
920
|
—
|
Other income
|
3,815
|
2,187
|
7,966
|
4,526
|
Total investment income from non-controlled, non-
|
187,981
|
173,551
|
390,525
|
322,329
|
Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments:
|
Dividend income
|
2,261
|
2,584
|
4,449
|
5,281
|
Total investment income from controlled, affiliated
|
2,261
|
2,584
|
4,449
|
5,281
|
Total Investment Income
|
190,242
|
176,135
|
394,974
|
327,610
|
Expenses
|
Interest expense
|
39,185
|
36,858
|
73,142
|
71,587
|
Management fee
|
34,602
|
15,455
|
68,392
|
30,641
|
Performance based incentive fees
|
22,603
|
—
|
48,198
|
—
|
Professional fees
|
3,300
|
2,342
|
6,452
|
4,475
|
Directors' fees
|
221
|
133
|
454
|
276
|
Other general and administrative
|
1,741
|
1,946
|
3,905
|
3,551
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
101,652
|
56,734
|
200,543
|
110,530
|
Management and incentive fees waived (Note 3)
|
(39,904)
|
—
|
(82,394)
|
—
|
Net Operating Expenses
|
61,748
|
56,734
|
118,149
|
110,530
|
Net Investment Income (Loss) Before Taxes
|
128,494
|
119,401
|
276,825
|
217,080
|
Excise tax expense (benefit)
|
(668)
|
(221)
|
1,407
|
1,452
|
Net Investment Income (Loss) After Taxes
|
$
|
129,162
|
$
|
119,622
|
$
|
275,418
|
$
|
215,628
|
Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)
|
Net change in unrealized gain (loss):
|
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
|
$
|
167,515
|
$
|
4,042
|
$
|
(276,620)
|
$
|
20,470
|
Controlled affiliated investments
|
6,748
|
1,016
|
(8,151)
|
3,062
|
Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies
|
205
|
—
|
124
|
(22)
|
Total Net Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)
|
174,468
|
5,058
|
(284,647)
|
23,510
|
Net realized gain (loss):
|
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
|
—
|
(179)
|
348
|
(183)
|
Foreign currency transactions
|
(11)
|
169
|
(90)
|
203
|
Total Net Realized Gain (Loss)
|
(11)
|
(10)
|
258
|
20
|
Total Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain
|
174,457
|
5,048
|
(284,389)
|
23,530
|
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting
|
$
|
303,619
|
$
|
124,670
|
$
|
(8,971)
|
$
|
239,158
|
Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted
|
$
|
0.79
|
$
|
0.44
|
$
|
(0.02)
|
$
|
0.92
|
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic
|
385,469,952
|
284,750,731
|
389,455,832
|
260,453,529
|
PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|
($ in thousands)
|
2020
|
2019
|
New investment commitments
|
Gross originations
|
$
|
401,202
|
953,381
|
Less: Sell downs
|
(58,500)
|
-
|
Total new investment commitments
|
$
|
342,702
|
$
|
953,381
|
Principal amount of investments funded:
|
First-lien senior secured debt investments
|
$
|
295,586
|
$
|
630,213
|
Second-lien senior secured debt investments
|
3,125
|
140,684
|
Unsecured debt investments
|
9,300
|
—
|
Equity investments
|
—
|
1,991
|
Investment funds and vehicles
|
—
|
—
|
Total principal amount of investments funded
|
$
|
308,011
|
$
|
772,888
|
Principal amount of investments sold or repaid:
|
First-lien senior secured debt investments
|
$
|
(123,519)
|
$
|
(419,460)
|
Second-lien senior secured debt investments
|
(42,000)
|
(43,700)
|
Unsecured debt investments
|
—
|
—
|
Equity investments
|
—
|
—
|
Investment funds and vehicles
|
—
|
(2,000)
|
Total principal amount of investments sold or repaid
|
$
|
(165,519)
|
$
|
(465,160)
|
Number of new investment commitments in new portfolio
|
3
|
13
|
Average new investment commitment amount
|
$
|
95,456
|
$
|
54,791
|
Weighted average term for new investment commitments
|
5.3
|
6.3
|
Percentage of new debt investment commitments at
floating rates
|
67.2
|
%
|
100.0
|
%
|
Percentage of new debt investment commitments at
fixed rates
|
32.8
|
%
|
0.0
|
%
|
Weighted average interest rate of new investment
commitments(2)
|
7.9
|
%
|
8.2
|
%
|
Weighted average spread over LIBOR of new floating
|
7.4
|
%
|
5.9
|
%
|
________________
|
(1)
|
Number of new investment commitments represents commitments to a particular portfolio company.
|
(2)
|
Assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or
ABOUT OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of June 30, 2020, ORCC had investments in 102 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $9.2 billion. ORCC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. ORCC is externally managed by Owl Rock Capital Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an affiliate of Owl Rock Capital Partners. Owl Rock Capital Partners, together with its subsidiaries, is a New York based direct lending platform with approximately $18.1 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2020.
Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about ORCC, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond ORCC's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in ORCC's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which ORCC makes them. ORCC does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.
