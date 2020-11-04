Owl Rock Capital Corp. Reports Third Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.33 and NAV Per Share of $14.67

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC, or the "Company") today reported net investment income of $127.4 million, or $0.33 per share, and net income of $216.0 million, or $0.56 per share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Reported net asset value per share was $14.67 at September 30, 2020 as compared to $14.52 at June 30, 2020.

Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer of Owl Rock Capital Corporation commented, "We are pleased with our results this quarter, which we believe continue to demonstrate the merits of our strategy and the strength of our portfolio. Our investments have proven to be resilient in the face of a challenging economic backdrop and our credit performance has generally come in towards the higher end of what we could have hoped for at this point in the economic recovery."

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a fourth quarter 2020 dividend of $0.31 per share and had previously declared a special dividend of $0.08 per share, both for stockholders of record as of December 31, 2020, payable on or before January 19, 2021.

On November 3, 2020, the Board approved a repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $100 million of the Company's outstanding common stock. Under the program, purchases may be made at management's discretion from time to time in open-market transactions. Unless extended by the Board, the repurchase program will terminate 12-months from the date it was approved.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTING ACTIVITY

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, new investment commitments totaled $843.6 million. This compares to $342.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the principal amount of new investments funded was $646.8 million across 8 new portfolio companies and 4 existing portfolio companies. For this period, the Company had $48.2 million aggregate principal amount in exits and repayments.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the principal amount of new investments funded was $308.0 million across 3 new portfolio companies and 13 existing portfolio companies. For this period, the Company had $165.5 million aggregate principal amount in exits and repayments.

As of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, the Company had investments in 110 and 102 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $9.9 billion and $9.2 billion, respectively. As of September 30, 2020, the average investment size in each portfolio company was $90.2 million based on fair value.

As of September 30, 2020, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 79.2% first lien senior secured debt investments, 17.3% second lien senior secured debt investments, 0.5% unsecured investments, 1.0% investment funds and vehicles, and 2.0% equity investments.

As of June 30, 2020, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 80.2% first lien senior secured debt investments, 17.1% second lien senior secured debt investments, 0.1% unsecured notes, 1.1% investment funds and vehicles, and 1.5% equity investments.

As of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, approximately 96.5% and 97.3% of the portfolio was invested in secured debt, respectively. As of September 30, 2020, 98.8% of our debt investments based on fair value in our portfolio were at floating rates.

As of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at fair value (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) was 8.1% and 7.9%, respectively, and the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at amortized cost (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) was 8.0% and 7.7%, respectively.

As of September 30, 2020, 2 investments were on non-accrual status, representing 1.4% of the total fair value and 2.1% of the total amortized cost of the portfolio.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

Investment Income

Investment income decreased to $187.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 from $188.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in our portfolio's weighted average yield at amortized cost, partially offset by an increase in our investment portfolio.

Expenses

Total expenses, after the effect of management and incentive fee waivers, increased to $60.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 from $49.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, which was primarily due to an increase in net management fees, professional fees and interest expense. Net management fees increased as a result of an increase in total assets period over period. The increase in interest expense was primarily driven by an increase in average daily borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average interest rate period over period.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2020, we had $0.2 billion in cash and restricted cash, $4.3 billion in total principal value of debt outstanding, and $1.4 billion of undrawn capacity on our credit facilities. The Company's weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 3.3% and 3.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. Ending debt to equity was 0.72x and 0.60x during the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

COVID-19 Developments

Through the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company's operating results have been impacted by the current economic and financial market conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to assess the impact of COVID-19 on our portfolio companies. For additional information about the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on our results of operations and financial condition, please refer to the "COVID-19 Developments" section and additional disclosure in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





For the three months ended





September 30,

2020



June 30, 2020



September 30,

2019

Investments at Fair Value

$ 9,918,302



$ 9,210,730



$ 8,270,254

Total Assets

$ 10,234,261



$ 9,497,126



$ 8,568,667

Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 14.67



$ 14.52



$ 15.22



























Investment Income

$ 187,059



$ 190,242



$ 188,154

Net Investment Income

$ 127,437



$ 129,162



$ 137,906

Net Income

$ 216,047



$ 303,619



$ 118,652



























Net Investment Income Per Share

$ 0.33



$ 0.34



$ 0.36

Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (and Losses) Per Share

$ 0.23



$ 0.45



$ (0.05)

Net Income Per Share

$ 0.56



$ 0.79



$ 0.31

Distributions Declared from Net Investment Income Per Share

$ 0.39



$ 0.39



$ 0.33



























Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt and Income Producing Securities at Fair Value



8.1 %



7.9 %



9.0 % Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt and Income Producing Securities at Amortized Cost



8.0 %



7.7 %



8.9 % Percentage of Debt Investment Commitments at Floating Rates



98.8 %



98.7 %



100.0 %

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES









September 30,

2020 (Unaudited)



December 31,

2019

Assets















Investments at fair value















Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $9,929,182 and $8,738,520, respectively)

$ 9,711,690



$ 8,709,700

Controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $210,959 and $90,336, respectively)



206,612





89,525

Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $10,140,141 and $8,828,856, respectively)



9,918,302





8,799,225

Cash (restricted cash of $6,824 and $7,587, respectively)



220,466





317,159

Interest receivable



49,634





57,632

Receivable for investments sold



653





9,250

Receivable from a controlled affiliate



2,267





2,475

Prepaid expenses and other assets



42,939





17,878

Total Assets

$ 10,234,261



$ 9,203,619

Liabilities















Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $67,017 and $44,302, respectively)

$ 4,305,643



$ 3,038,232

Distribution payable



151,409





137,245

Management fee payable



18,230





16,256

Payables to affiliates



4,321





5,775

Payable for investments purchased



26,537





—

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



33,773





28,828

Total Liabilities



4,539,913





3,226,336

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)















Net Assets















Common shares $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 388,227,871 and 392,129,619 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



3,882





3,921

Additional paid-in-capital



5,919,509





5,955,610

Total distributable earnings (losses)



(229,043)





17,752

Total Net Assets



5,694,348





5,977,283

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 10,234,261



$ 9,203,619

Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 14.67



$ 15.24



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





For the Three Months

Ended September 30,



For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Investment Income































Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:































Interest income

$ 179,597



$ 180,944



$ 561,236



$ 498,747

Dividend Income



2,688





—





3,608





—

Other income



2,507





4,921





10,473





9,447

Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



184,792





185,865





575,317





508,194

Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments:































Dividend income



2,267





2,289





6,716





7,570

Total investment income from controlled, affiliated investments



2,267





2,289





6,716





7,570

Total Investment Income



187,059





188,154





582,033





515,764

Expenses































Interest expense



37,391





29,434





110,533





101,021

Management fee



36,460





26,793





104,852





57,434

Performance based incentive fees



22,302





19,674





70,500





19,674

Professional fees



3,330





2,886





9,782





7,361

Directors' fees



179





169





633





445

Other general and administrative



1,659





2,697





5,564





6,248

Total Operating Expenses



101,321





81,653





301,864





192,183

Management and incentive fees waived (Note 3)



(40,531)





(31,707)





(122,925)





(31,707)

Net Operating Expenses



60,790





49,946





178,939





160,476

Net Investment Income (Loss) Before Taxes



126,269





138,208





403,094





355,288

Excise tax expense (benefit)



(1,168)





302





239





1,754

Net Investment Income (Loss) After Taxes

$ 127,437



$ 137,906



$ 402,855



$ 353,534

Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)































Net change in unrealized gain (loss):































Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$ 80,619



$ (20,846)



$ (196,001)



$ (376)

Controlled affiliated investments



4,615





284





(3,536)





3,346

Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies



3,113





(146)





3,237





(168)

Total Net Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)



88,347





(20,708)





(196,300)





2,802

Net realized gain (loss):































Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



2,537





1,285





2,885





1,102

Foreign currency transactions



(2,274)





169





(2,364)





372

Total Net Realized Gain (Loss)



263





1,454





521





1,474

Total Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)



88,610





(19,254)





(195,779)





4,276

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$ 216,047



$ 118,652



$ 207,076



$ 357,810

Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted

$ 0.56



$ 0.31



$ 0.53



$ 1.18

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted



386,534,213





384,846,445





388,474,850





302,373,486



PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY





For the Three Months Ended September 30,

($ in thousands)

2020



2019

New investment commitments















Gross originations

$ 957,015





1,631,537

Less: Sell downs



(113,404)





(88,809)

Total new investment commitments

$ 843,611



$ 1,542,728

Principal amount of investments funded:















First-lien senior secured debt investments

$ 483,756



$ 845,282

Second-lien senior secured debt investments



121,592





443,270

Unsecured debt investments



41,463





—

Equity investments



—





—

Investment funds and vehicles



—





1,500

Total principal amount of investments funded

$ 646,811



$ 1,290,052

Principal amount of investments sold or repaid:















First-lien senior secured debt investments

$ (44,711)



$ (140,281)

Second-lien senior secured debt investments



(3,517)





(52,000)

Unsecured debt investments



—





(23,000)

Equity investments



—





—

Investment funds and vehicles



—





—

Total principal amount of investments sold or repaid

$ (48,228)



$ (215,281)

Number of new investment commitments in new portfolio companies(1)

8



10

Average new investment commitment amount

$ 90,138



$ 129,504

Weighted average term for new investment commitments (in years)



6.1





6.7

Percentage of new debt investment commitments at floating rates



100.0 %



100.0 % Percentage of new debt investment commitments at fixed rates



0.0 %



0.0 % Weighted average interest rate of new investment commitments(2)



8.2 %



8.7 % Weighted average spread over LIBOR of new floating rate investment commitments



7.2 %



6.6 %

________________ (1) Number of new investment commitments represents commitments to a particular portfolio company. (2) Assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month LIBOR, which was 0.23% and 2.09% as of September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

ABOUT OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of September 30, 2020, ORCC had investments in 110 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $9.9 billion. ORCC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. ORCC is externally managed by Owl Rock Capital Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an affiliate of Owl Rock Capital Partners. Owl Rock Capital Partners, together with its subsidiaries, is a New York based direct lending platform with approximately $23.7 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about ORCC, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond ORCC's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in ORCC's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which ORCC makes them. ORCC does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

