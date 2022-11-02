Owl Rock Capital Corp. Reports Third Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.37 and NAV Per Share of $14.85; Increases Quarterly Regular Dividend and Introduces Quarterly Supplemental Dividend

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC, or the "Company") today reported net investment income of $146.8 million, or $0.37 per share, and net income of $265.4 million, or $0.67 per share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Reported net asset value per share was $14.85 at September 30, 2022 as compared to $14.48 at June 30, 2022.

THIRD QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Net investment income (NII) increased to $0.37 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 , approximately 20% in excess of the third quarter regular dividend of $0.31 per share

per share for the quarter ended , approximately 20% in excess of the third quarter regular dividend of per share Net asset value per share increased to $14.85 at September 30, 2022 , an increase of 2.5% compared to June 30, 2022

at , an increase of 2.5% compared to Increased quarterly regular dividend by $0.02 per share to $0.33 for the fourth quarter 2022

per share to for the fourth quarter 2022 In addition to the regular dividend, introduced a quarterly supplemental dividend framework; announced $0.03 per share supplemental dividend based on third quarter 2022 results, payable on or before December 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of November 30, 2022

per share supplemental dividend based on third quarter 2022 results, payable on or before to stockholders of record as of Accelerating dividend payment dates to approximately 15 days from record dates, subject to Board approval

Announced approval of a $150 million stock repurchase program, a portion of which may be executed under Rule 10b5-1 in order to make purchases outside of the Company's open-market window

Craig W. Packer, Chief Executive Officer of Owl Rock Capital Corporation, commented, "We are pleased to deliver very strong results this quarter, supported by the quality of our portfolio and the tailwind of rising interest rates. We have announced several capital actions so that our shareholders benefit from this earnings momentum, including increasing our regular dividend and introducing a supplemental dividend. We have clear visibility into next quarter's earnings and with that in mind, have also provided an NII estimate for the fourth quarter of at least $0.39 per share, a further increase from what we reported today."

Dividend Declarations

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a fourth quarter 2022 dividend of $0.33 per share for stockholders of record as of December 30, 2022, payable on or before January 13, 2023 and a third quarter 2022 supplemental dividend of $0.03 per share for stockholders of record as of November 30, 2022, payable on or before December 15, 2022. Going forward, in addition to a quarterly base dividend of $0.33 per share, the Company's Board of Directors expects to also declare, when applicable, a formula-based quarterly supplemental dividend in an amount to be determined each quarter.

2022 Stock Repurchase Program (the "2022 Repurchase Program")

On November 1, 2022, the Board approved the 2022 Repurchase Program under which the Company may repurchase up to $150 million of the Company's common stock. Under the 2022 Repurchase Program, purchases may be made at management's discretion from time to time in open-market transactions, including via trading plans with investment banks pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 of the Exchange Act, in accordance with all applicable rules and regulations. Unless extended by the Board, the 2022 Repurchase Program will terminate 18 months from the date it was approved.

Affiliate Purchase Vehicle

Certain affiliates and employees of Blue Owl have indicated that they intend to participate in an investment vehicle that will be authorized to buy up to $25 million of ORCC common stock which will be held for investment purposes.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTING ACTIVITY

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, new investment commitments totaled $427.4 million across 13 new portfolio companies and 7 existing portfolio companies. This compares to $603.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 across 16 new portfolio companies and 10 existing portfolio companies.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the principal amount of new investments funded was $303.8 million. For this period, the Company had $229.3 million aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the principal amount of new investments funded was $341.3 million. For this period, the Company had $488.3 million aggregate principal amount in sales and repayments.

As of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, the Company had investments in 180 and 168 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $12.8 billion and $12.6 billion, respectively. As of September 30, 2022, the average investment size in each portfolio company was $71.3 million based on fair value.

As of September 30, 2022, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 72.2% first lien senior secured debt investments, 14.4% second lien senior secured debt investments, 1.8% unsecured debt investments, 2.4% investment funds and vehicles, 2.6% preferred equity investments, and 6.6% common equity investments.

As of June 30, 2022, based on fair value, our portfolio consisted of 73.1% first lien senior secured debt investments, 14.5% second lien senior secured debt investments, 2.1% unsecured debt investments, 2.2% investment funds and vehicles, 2.3% preferred equity investments, and 5.8% common equity investments.

As of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, approximately 86.6% and 87.6% of the portfolio was invested in secured debt, respectively. As of September 30, 2022, 98.3% of our debt investments based on fair value in our portfolio were at floating rates.

As of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at fair value (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) was 10.2% and 8.9%, respectively, and the weighted average total yield of accruing debt and income-producing securities at amortized cost (which includes interest income and amortization of fees and discounts) was 10.2% and 8.8%, respectively.

As of September 30, 2022, 2 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $70.0 million were on non-accrual status, representing 0.6% of the total fair value of the debt portfolio.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Investment Income

Investment income increased to $314.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from $269.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 due to an increase in our debt portfolio, dividend income, and rising interest rates. Included in interest income are other fees such as prepayment fees and accelerated amortization of upfront fees from unscheduled paydowns. Period over period, income generated from these fees decreased. Other income decreased period-over-period due to a decrease in incremental fee income, which are fees that are generally available to us as a result of closing investments and generally paid at the time of closing. We expect that investment income will vary based on a variety of factors including the pace of our originations and repayments. Based on current market conditions, we expect repayments, and in turn, originations, to remain modest.

Expenses

Total expenses increased to $165.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from $137.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, primarily due to an increase in interest expense and incentive fees. The increase in interest expense was primarily driven by an increase in the average daily borrowings as well as an increase in the average interest rate. Incentive fees increased primarily due to an increase in our debt investment portfolio and dividend income. As a percentage of total assets, professional fees, directors' fees, and other general and administrative expenses remained relatively consistent period over period.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2022, we had $0.5 billion in cash and restricted cash, $7.4 billion in total principal value of debt outstanding, and $1.7 billion of undrawn capacity on our credit facilities. The Company's weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 3.9% and 3.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Ending net debt to equity was 1.18x and 1.20x as of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



For the three months ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021 Investments at Fair Value $ 12,835,918 $ 12,648,126

$ 12,110,098 Total Assets $ 13,413,191 $ 13,088,383

$ 13,075,878 Net Asset Value Per Share $ 14.85 $ 14.48

$ 14.95









Investment Income $ 314,053 $ 273,286

$ 269,191 Net Investment Income $ 146,774 $ 125,124

$ 130,499 Net Income $ 265,427 $ (34,946)

$ 142,851









Net Investment Income Per Share $ 0.37 $ 0.32

$ 0.33 Net Realized and Unrealized Gains (and Losses) Per Share $ 0.30 $ (0.41)

$ 0.03 Net Income Per Share $ 0.67 $ (0.09)

$ 0.36 Distributions Declared from Net Investment Income Per Share $ 0.31 $ 0.31

$ 0.31









Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt and Income Producing Securities at Fair Value 10.2 % 8.9 %

7.9 % Weighted Average Yield of Accruing Debt and Income Producing Securities at Amortized Cost 10.2 % 8.8 %

7.9 % Percentage of Debt Investment Commitments at Floating Rates 98.3 % 98.8 %

99.9 %

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





September 30, 2022

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2021 Assets







Investments at fair value







Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $12,091,418 and $12,073,126, respectively)

$ 11,922,492

$ 12,124,860 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $7,032 and $—, respectively) 0 7,032

— Controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $833,409, and $575,427, respectively)

906,394

616,780 Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $12,931,859 and $12,648,553, respectively)

12,835,918

12,741,640 Cash (restricted cash of $94,151 and $21,481, respectively)

450,487

431,442 Foreign cash (cost of $4,874 and $16,096, respectively)

4,703

15,703 Interest receivable

95,148

81,716 Receivable from a controlled affiliate

20,303

3,953 Prepaid expenses and other assets

6,632

23,716 Total Assets

$ 13,413,191

$ 13,298,170 Liabilities







Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $103,285 and $110,239, respectively)

$ 7,196,154

$ 7,079,326 Distribution payable

122,085

122,068 Management fee payable

46,886

46,770 Incentive fee payable

31,134

29,242 Payables to affiliates

5,000

5,802 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

164,144

77,085 Total Liabilities

7,565,403

7,360,293 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)







Net Assets







Common shares $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 393,823,013 and 393,766,855

shares issued and outstanding, respectively

3,938

3,938 Additional paid-in-capital

5,992,296

5,990,360 Accumulated undistributed (overdistributed) earnings

(148,446)

(56,421) Total Net Assets

5,847,788

5,937,877 Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 13,413,191

$ 13,298,170 Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 14.85

15.08

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except share amounts)







For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

Investment Income















Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:















Interest income $ 240,601

$ 229,605

$ 655,303

$ 655,152

Payment-in-kind interest income(1) 30,539

12,361

79,698

31,162

Dividend income 14,867

10,600

36,280

19,924

Other income 5,408

7,942

14,794

15,559

Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 291,415

260,508

786,075

721,797

Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments:















Interest income 2,140

1,392

5,767

4,033

Dividend income 20,303

7,128

59,136

13,469

Other Income 195

163

520

480

Total investment income from controlled, affiliated investments 22,638

8,683

65,423

17,982

Total Investment Income 314,053

269,191

851,498

739,779

Expenses















Interest expense 81,210

56,516

209,935

159,037

Management fees 46,886

45,586

141,172

131,703

Performance based incentive fees 31,134

27,682

83,630

74,727

Professional fees 3,788

3,849

11,022

10,966

Directors' fees 276

239

832

757

Other general and administrative 2,381

3,140

6,656

7,302

Total Operating Expenses 165,675

137,012

453,247

384,492

Net Investment Income (Loss) Before Taxes 148,378

132,179

398,251

355,287

Income tax expense (benefit) 1,604

1,680

3,998

3,004

Net Investment Income (Loss) After Taxes $ 146,774

$ 130,499

$ 394,253

$ 352,283

Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss)















Net change in unrealized gain (loss):















Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments $ 75,368

$ 14,475

$ (147,545)

$ 133,961

Non-controlled, affiliated investments —

—

—

—

Controlled, affiliated investments 47,026

985

31,632

367

Translation of assets and liabilities in foreign currencies (3,807)

(796)

(7,510)

(3,716)

Income tax (provision) benefit —

(4,383)

—

(8,605)

Total Net Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss) 118,587

10,281

(123,423)

122,007

Net realized gain (loss):















Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 201

2,018

4,853

(24,656)

Foreign currency transactions (135)

53

(1,218)

1,242

Total Net Realized Gain (Loss) 66

2,071

3,635

(23,414)

Total Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (Loss) 118,653

12,352

(119,788)

98,593

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $ 265,427

$ 142,851

$ 274,465

$ 450,876

Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted $ 0.67

$ 0.36

$ 0.70

$ 1.15

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted 393,823,013

392,715,513

394,103,935

391,893,306



________________

(1) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, interest income and payment-in-kind interest income were reported in aggregate as interest income.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY





Three Months Ended September 30, ($ in thousands)

2022

2021 New investment commitments







Gross originations

$ 427,436

$ 3,257,404 Less: Sell downs

—

(463,419) Total new investment commitments

$ 427,436

$ 2,793,985 Principal amount of investments funded:







First-lien senior secured debt investments

$ 230,494

$ 2,154,036 Second-lien senior secured debt investments

—

71,000 Unsecured debt investments

—

— Preferred equity investments

24,716

975 Common equity investments

17,047

8,820 Investment funds and vehicles

31,500

57,750 Total principal amount of investments funded

$ 303,757

$ 2,292,581 Principal amount of investments sold or repaid:







First-lien senior secured debt investments

$ (206,828)

$ (1,815,765) Second-lien senior secured debt investments

—

(278,613) Unsecured debt investments

(22,433)

— Preferred equity investments

—

— Common equity investments

—

— Investment funds and vehicles

—

— Total principal amount of investments sold or repaid

$ (229,261)

$ (2,094,378) Number of new investment commitments in new portfolio companies(1)

13

21 Average new investment commitment amount

$ 25,296

$ 104,913 Weighted average term for new debt investment commitments (in years)

6.0

5.7 Percentage of new debt investment commitments at floating rates

80.8 %

100.0 % Percentage of new debt investment commitments at fixed rates

19.2 %

— % Weighted average interest rate of new debt investment commitments(2)(3)

10.5 %

7.1 % Weighted average spread over applicable base rate of new floating rate

debt investment commitments

6.3 %

6.2 %

________________

(1) Number of new investment commitments represents commitments to a particular portfolio company. (2) For the three months ended September 30, 2021, assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month LIBOR, which was 0.13% as of September 30, 2021. (3) For the three months ended September 30, 2022, assumes each floating rate commitment is subject to the greater of the interest rate floor (if applicable) or 3-month SOFR, which was 3.59% as of September 30, 2022.

ABOUT OWL ROCK CAPITAL CORPORATION

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of September 30, 2022, ORCC had investments in 180 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $12.8 billion. ORCC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. ORCC is externally managed by Owl Rock Capital Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an indirect affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL) and part of Owl Rock, a division of Blue Owl. Owl Rock, together with its subsidiaries, is a New York based direct lending platform.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about ORCC, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond ORCC's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in ORCC's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which ORCC makes them. ORCC does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

