Owl Rock Capital Corporation Notice Of Change To Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC, or the "Company") announced today that, due to the novel strain of coronavirus known as "COVID-19" and related health and travel concerns, it has determined not to hold an in-person 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"). In an effort to protect the health and well-being of its shareholders, the Company has determined to hold the Meeting in a virtual format on June 8, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time.

As disclosed in our original proxy materials for the Meeting, shareholders are entitled to participate in the Meeting if such shareholders were shareholders of record at the close of business on April 13, 2020.

Shareholders can participate in the Meeting virtually via http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ORCC2020 .

Whether or not a shareholder plans to attend the Meeting by virtual means, the Company urges its shareholders to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy statement.

About Owl Rock Capital Corporation

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of March 31, 2020, ORCC had investments in 101 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $8.9 billion. ORCC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. ORCC is externally managed by Owl Rock Capital Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an affiliate of Owl Rock Capital Partners. Owl Rock Capital Partners, together with its subsidiaries, is a New York based direct lending platform with approximately $17.3 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2020.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about ORCC, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond ORCC's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in ORCC's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which ORCC makes them. ORCC does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Investor Contact:

Dana Sclafani

212-651-4705

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Prosek Partners

David Wells / Kelly Smith Aceituno / Josh Clarkson

[email protected]

