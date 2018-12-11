Own Your Spirit: Escape the Ordinary and Share in the Good Life with One Roq® Luxury Vodka, a Brand Made for Those with a Passion for Quality and Principled Spirits

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In offering consumers an intoxicating opportunity to experience and establish a beneficial relationship with a world-class luxury spirit at the ground level, ONE ROQ®Vodka, ( https://oneroqclub.com/ ), aims to change the dynamics of traditional spirit brand engagement by saying farewell to traditional business models that treat consumers as an afterthought, and saying hello to an alternative one that treats them as equals.

Vodka is the most popular spirit in America in terms of consumption. Known as 'the backbone of the U.S. spirits industry' it makes up more than 30 percent of all volume. This parallels an increase in global consumption of the spirit, and in particular with smaller, craft brands that represent changing consumer ideologies -- a marked shift from embracing corporate-owned brands in preference to local or entrepreneur-owned brands.

ONE ROQ Vodka CEO and Founder, Garrett Green, believes that the ONE ROQ Vodka & Club is a first-of-kind innovation in the industry prepared to make bold challenges.

"In a world of increasingly sophisticated consumers, ONE ROQ offers an opportunity for consumers to move beyond 'just consumer' and transcend to 'consumer-owner,'" Green said. "ONE ROQ Vodka believes in the importance of empowering consumers by inspiring them to resist environments that undermine their core beliefs. By joining ONE ROQ, you are not just becoming a privileged owner in a promising luxury spirit from America, you are accessing the very thing that other brands only pretend to offer you."

Privileges of being a ONE ROQ Vodka Club member include:

Equity: receive units of stock in the company

Distribution: Receive an annual payment as a percentage of company earnings in profitable years.

A Vote: Influence company direction by casting votes on future initiatives such as new products, packaging, club privileges, and more.

24/7 Concierge: Use our on-demand ordering and gifting services for stocking the home bar, or sending gifts to friends, family, and colleagues.

Lifetime Discount: Up to 40 percent off merchandise when ordered through approved partners.

VIP Events (In Development): Enjoy VIP access to special events sponsored by the company.

Lifestyle E-Magazine (In Development): Receive the company's quarterly, lifestyle e-magazine currently in development with original content and tips covering: travel, home entertaining, dating & relationships, and more.

Carry Request (In Development): Will be used to easily make ONE ROQ available at your favorite neighborhood bars, restaurants or retailer.

ONE ROQ is currently accepting members and offering a unique investment opportunity. Please visit their Start Engine page, (https://www.startengine.com/oneroqspirits), or (www.ONEROQClub.com) to learn more about the ONE ROQ Vodka Club and ONE ROQ's iconic spirit.

ABOUT ONE ROQ Vodka

ONE ROQ Vodka is an American luxury vodka brand owned by ONE ROQ Spirits, LLC. The Company is currently headquartered in Buffalo, NY with manufacturing facilities in Denver, CO., Bend, OR, and Palm Beach, Florida. It is crafted from mid-western, American corn and pristine Colorado mountain water.

