Owner of Cola Wealth Advisors Donates Over 50 Turkeys to Oliver Gospel Mission

COLUMBIA, S.C., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cola Wealth employees Cory Reed, far left, and Holly Allen, second from left, stand with members of the Oliver Gospel Mission team in downtown Columbia.

Every year the owner of Cola Wealth Advisors, Rick Mantei, donates turkeys to the Oliver Gospel Mission in honor of the holidays. Amid the turbulence of 2020, he went above and beyond and donated 55 frozen gobblers to help feed the homeless in Columbia.

"We are overwhelmed with gratitude at Cola Wealth Advisors' generosity today," said Travis McNeal, the executive director of Oliver Gospel. "Rick has been such a fantastic friend to those in need at Oliver Gospel for many years. He and his team live out their values of providing unprecedented support to the community both professionally and philanthropically, seeking to transform lives and futures. We are immensely grateful for Rick and Cola Wealth Advisors' partnership."

Oliver Gospel Mission, located at 100 Taylor Street in the heart of Columbia, has been raising awareness and offering services to those in need for over 130 years. It offers several programs and centers including a four-phase recovery program for substance addiction, the Hand-Up program to help individuals find employment, an emergency center and a women-and-children center called Toby's Place.

The newest program is the Oliver Gospel Roastery. This innovative program allows guests of the mission learn job skills to set them up for success. Every purchase at the Roastery goes 100% back into Oliver Gospel's mission to serve those in need.

For more information about the organization and how you can get involved, go to olivergospel.org. If you would like to learn about other ways to give, you can view options at olivergospel.org/planned-giving, then speak to an advisor at Cola Wealth Advisors about which option may work best for you.

Rick Mantei is the owner and founder of Cola Wealth Advisors. Securities and advisory services offered through Centaurus Financial, Inc., a member of FINRA and SIPC and a Registered Investment Advisor. Cola Wealth Advisors and Centaurus Financial, Inc. are not affiliated. With the help of Kathy Nishnic, Atul Makharia, Lisa Mantei, Matt Hawkins and Cindy Chiellini, the team assists more than two thousand families in achieving their financial goals. For more information, please visit colawealthadvisors.com.

