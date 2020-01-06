Owner's Pride, "OP", and Custom Dealer Solutions, "CDS", a CAS brands Company, Kicks Off 2020 with the Hiring of Vice President of Business Development

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Owner's Pride and Custom Dealer Solutions/CAS Brands , the nation's premier provider of revolutionary detailing products and automotive accessories, is pleased to announce the addition of Dann"E"Williams as Vice President of Business Development. Williams will be working with the Owner's Pride Product line and CDS F&I/Dealership Coatings program . Williams will also help launch the OP Care and Professional product lines, as well as develop further revenue streams across the CAS Brands Spectrum.

Dann"E"Williams

"We are pleased to welcome Dann Williams to CAS Brands and Owners Pride," said Eric Brouillette, CAS Executive Partner and CDS President. Dann's leadership in developing high-performing sales teams, generating exceptional amounts of new revenue, and experience working with general agents, professional detailers, and end user consumers is the perfect mix of expertise that will be beneficial to the growth of CDS and Owner's Pride Car Care Products.

For nearly 12 years, Williams climbed the ranks at Opti-Coat, a car care product company based in Memphis, TN. Williams recently served as Vice President of Business Development and was responsible for the development of their F&I ancillary paint and fabric program.

Williams will collaborate closely with Owner's Pride, their Authorized Ceramic Dealers and Eric Brouillette to release the first fully compliant after-market CERAMIC Coating warranty program, scheduled for launch March 2, 2020

ABOUT CDS:

Custom Dealer Solutions, "CDS", was established to provide auto dealers with back end solutions. CDS has brought together a diverse team from both the automotive and service industries to create solutions that allow dealers to track expenses and monitor efficiency and productivity in all areas of the dealership. CDS warehouses all goods in Omaha and stocks all products needed in the dealership detail center. CDS has partnered with Owner's Pride to offer state-of-the-art onsite detail training, professional products, and ceramic coatings. CDS's goal is to improve efficiencies and increase productivity, leading to lower cost of operations and increased profitability.

We have partnered with leading product and technology suppliers in the auto industry to deliver the best-in-class solutions.

CDS is wholly owned and operated out of Omaha, NE.

