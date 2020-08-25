OWNZONES' Flagship Technology Gains Notoriety In Multiple Award Programs

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OWNZONES Entertainment Technologies, the leading cloud-based video supply chain company, has announced today the success of its proprietary technology platform, OWNZONES Connect in multiple global award programs.

This month, Connect, and its integrated features like FrameDNA™, have been named finalists in both the SaaS Awards , for Best Data-Driven SaaS solution, and the CSI Awards for Best Use of AI or Machine Learning in Video. In May of this year, Connect was also awarded a 2020 Future Best of Show Award, presented by TVB Europe.

"The programs which have recognized Connect are unique and diverse, and we are thrilled to receive the honor of being shortlisted for two further awards after winning earlier this year," stated Dan Goman , CEO of OWNZONES. "Connect truly redefines the media supply chain through cloud workflows and AI toolkits. Receiving this notoriety validates the growing importance of Cloud, SaaS, and AI products and workflows, which in the world of today are needed now more than ever," continued Goman.

OWNZONES Connect is the next-gen content servicing and supply chain platform. The cloud-native platform offers content owners and providers an efficient, flexible, and scalable alternative to on-premise systems. Connect can be implemented as SaaS or PaaS. Studios and post houses can utilize Connect's modular framework to select only the components of the platform they need. Connect ties together fragmented post production workflows by seamlessly integrating with existing partners and systems via a fully accessible API. With Connect, content companies can own the entire process, from transcoding to QC to delivery, completely cloud-based for flexible, secure usage regardless of location.

In addition to serving as an orchestration layer that helps streamline production workflows in the cloud, Connect is equipped with several microservices that further automate, consolidate, and organize media. Users can take advantage of tools like FrameDNA, which consolidates content versions in the cloud; Deep Analysis, which analyzes media and identifies various layout/formatting elements; and the Metadata Service, which dynamically maps asset metadata onto the requirements for endless different platform endpoints.

About the Award Programs

The SaaS Awards program, which accepts entries worldwide, including the US, Canada, Australasia, EMEA, and the UK, is in its fifth year of celebrating software innovation and has a record number of entries.

Head of operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams, said: "Software-as-a-service's force for positive disruption never seems to abate, with seemingly unending solutions for modern business. This year is of course a special case, with SaaS not only at the forefront of remodeling existing business processes, but also agilely responding with pioneering solutions to unavoidable global disruptions. Indeed, SaaS technologies are now celebrated as providing new and inventive ways for organizations to perform what might have once seemed simple tasks in a changing international landscape. From fulfilling orders to arranging meetings, SaaS technologies are more important than ever."

The CSI Awards, organized by CSI Magazine (Cable and Satellite International Magazine) is in its 18th Annual year of celebrating excellence and achievement in the broadcast, video, OTT, and IoT sectors. Established in 2003 the CSI Awards are among the most prestigious and competitive technology awards in the industry, designed to recognize and reward innovation and excellence in the cable, satellite, broadcast, IPTV, telco, broadband/OTT video, mobile TV and associated sectors.

Future's Best of Show Awards, which OWNZONES won, are evaluated by a panel of engineers and industry experts and are selected based on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry. A Special Edition of the award program was held this year in the absence of a physical National Association of Broadcasting trade show, with entries judged on their written nominations.

About OWNZONES

OWNZONES Entertainment Technologies is a leading cloud-based video supply chain company that empowers content creators to reach their consumers on a global scale. OWNZONES' suite of SaaS solutions is built entirely in the cloud and incorporates cutting-edge video supply chain workflows and formats to make the vision for a studio in the cloud a reality. The nucleus of its solutions, OWNZONES Connect™, delivers core competencies in IMF, parallel scaling and geographically-distributed workflows. OWNZONES' platform is built by a team of experts with decades of combined experience at companies such as Amazon, HBO, Netflix and Microsoft. Find out more at http://www.ownzones.com .

