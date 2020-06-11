OXE Marine AB (Publ) Delivers First OXE300 Units to Customer

STOCKHOLM, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OXE Marine AB commenced production of their new model, the OXE300, in May. After passing rigorous quality tests, the first units are now ready to be shipped to customers. The production of OXE300 will ramp up and move to new production facility in July.

The team at OXE Marine AB has worked hard to design, test and produce the OXE300, a modular diesel outboard that utilize best in class components. In rigorous testing program, it has proven to be an uncompromised commercial outboard solution whilst also contributing to a safe, sustainable and ecologically positive marine environment.

"The OXE Diesel is designed to be a vital part of marine operations that will help reduce cost and minimise the impact on the environment. The OXE300 is a statement of this commitment, a result of everything we have learned up to this point" says Per Wigren CTO, OXE Marine AB.

The OXE300, derives its power from a 3-liter 6 cylinder bi-turbo automotive diesel engine. It produces 300hp at the propeller at 4200 -4400 engine rpm, and 680NM (502ft-lb) of torque at the crank shaft at 1750rpm (more than 1000NM (740ft-lb) at the propeller). Compared to a 300hp petrol outboard, the OXE300 offers over 40% reduced fuel consumption and 70% increase in operational range, reduction of CO2 by over 35%, CO1 with over 99% and HC and NOx with over 68%.

The unrivaled torque and endurance of the OXE300 opens up new markets, new vessels and even more end users. From transportation barges built for harbor work, carrying heavy loads, to governmental applications such as coastguard or search and rescue in which speed and range are essential.

Today represents a major milestone for OXE Marine, but also for the global boating markets, as the OXE300 is adding advanced features, Endurance, Reliability, Power and Control, and expands the operational capabilities of our customers.

