OXE Marine AB publishes annual report for 2020

MANAGEMENT REPORT

Information about the business

OXE Marine AB (publ) (NASDAQ STO: OXE) (OTCQX: CMMCF) was formed in 2012 and after several years of development has developed a diesel outboard for the marine market. The head office is located in Helsingborg with product development, part assembly, as well as testing of the product, carried out in Ängelholm. OXE Marine AB is listed on Nasdaq First North, ISIN SE0009888613. The global outboard market has long been dominated by gasoline engines, but with a diesel engine you get a stronger and, above all, a more fuel-efficient engine.Several attempts have been made to develop outboard engines for diesel fuel, but the difficulty lies in developing a sufficiently strong design for power transmission between the engine and the propeller. OXE Marine's outboard engine, OXE Diesel, is the first diesel outboard that is capable of replacing the well-established gasoline outboards in the higher power levels, in commercial and governmental operations. The engine is a modular platform that has been configured for a horizontally mounted engine, unlike traditional outboards that have vertical engine installations. OXE Marine's unique solution has led to great international demand for the company's engines. Among other things, in 2015 the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation ("NATO") introduced a directive, Single Fuel, which stipulates that all NATO equipment must be run on diesel if this is an available alternative in the market.

Significant events during the financial year

OXE Marine AB ("The Company") announced the following significant events during the year:

The company name changed from Cimco Marine AB (publ) to OXE Marine AB (publ)

The Company received first commercial order from the US Coast Guard following testing and validation.

The Company entered into a cooperation agreement with Evoy AS, an electric marine propulsion company based in Norway , to assess the technical and market viability of a high-powered electric outboard.

, to assess the technical and market viability of a high-powered electric outboard. The Company announced that the European Patent Office intends to grant OXE Marine AB (publ) a European patent for an electric duoprop outboard.

to strategic and qualified investors to finance an accelerated growth strategy. The directed share issue increased the number of ordinary shares in OXE Marine by 32 950 000, from 164 839 521 to 197 789 521, and the share capital increased by 993.18 from 942 650.17 to 930 643.35. The subscription price amounted to SEK per share and has been determined through a traditional book-building procedure with a large number of qualified investors. The Board assessed that the subscription price was market-based. The Company received the official approval and issuance of the United States Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") Tier 3 certificate for OXE300.

The Company's distributor Diesel Outboards LLC confirmed order for more than 50 OXE300 from US government for deployment in Central America .

. COVID-19: The company was impacted by COVID-19 in several ways, including delay in the preparations to start production of the OXE300 due to supply chain disruption. The Company also took appropriate action to conserve resources and ensure continuity of business and put certain employees on short term furlough and received funding from Tillväxtverket of SEK 0.5m for the period April to June 2020 . The Management team took a voluntary 20% pay cut during this period.

Future Prospects

OXE Marine's future growth is dependent on the company developing and producing sustainable products. Work on quality assurance of the product and the supply chain will continue during 2021. The Company continues to develop an organisation that works in a structured and efficient way with quality. Based on the recent development in the Order Book, Management's assessment is that demand will continue to be strong from the market.

NOTE: The English version is a translation of the Swedish version, for any inconsistencies in the translation refer to the Swedish version.

