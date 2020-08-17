OXE Marine available for trading on the OTCQB Market in the United States of America

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OXE Marine AB ("the Company") (NASDAQ STO: OXE) (OTCQB: CMMCF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced trading in the US on the OTCQB Market as an F share under the symbol "CMMCF". As an OTCQB-traded company, the Company can benefit from increased visibility across the U.S. investor community. Investors can find financial disclosure and real time level-2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"This is an exciting time for OXE Marine as it launches its latest product, the OXE300 diesel outboard. It's patented product portfolio, including the OXE200 series, is sought after by Government and Commercial users. The Company is to establish a production facility in the US at the beginning of 2021 as it expects a significant part of its revenue stream to be generated in North America. Quite naturally, the company has had investor interest from the US for some time - the solution of trading its shares on the OTCQB International Market will make it easier for them to join OXE Marine's exciting growth journey," says Myron Mahendra, CEO.

The Company's shares are primary listed on Nasdaq's First North Growth Market segment in Sweden under trade symbol STO: OXE.

CONTACT:

Certified Adviser

FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser for OXE Marine AB (publ). Contact details to FNCA Sweden AB: tel. +46 8 528 00 399, e-mail [email protected]

For further information, please contact:

Myron Mahendra, CEO, [email protected] , +46 76 347 59 82

Anders Berg, Chairman, [email protected] , +46 70 358 91 55

