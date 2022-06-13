Oxford BioTherapeutics Announces Research Collaboration with ImmunoGen to Develop Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugates

Companies to research Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC) to address cancers of high unmet need

Collaboration to utilize ImmunoGen's ADC linker-payload technology directed to targets identified by OBT

Each company may select a number of pre-clinical programs for internal development

OBT to receive an upfront payment, and each company is eligible to receive milestone payments plus tiered royalties

OXFORD, England and SAN JOSE, Cal., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford BioTherapeutics (OBT), a clinical stage oncology company with a pipeline of immuno-oncology and Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC)-based therapies, today announced a multi-year collaboration to research, develop and commercialize novel, first-in-class ADCs with ImmunoGen (IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of ADCs for the treatment of cancer. The companies will utilize ImmunoGen's linker-payload technology directed to novel targets identified via OBT's proprietary OGAP® discovery platform. The companies will support these R&D efforts through joint funding and by combining their respective proprietary technologies.

"I am very enthusiastic about our new partnership with ImmunoGen, a leader in the development of ADCs," said Christian Rohlff, PhD, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Oxford BioTherapeutics. "The company's expertise, in combination with the unique targets from our OGAP® database, provides potential to strengthen our respective drug pipelines with novel and highly differentiated ADCs for cancer patients in need of novel therapeutic options."

As part of the agreement, OBT will receive an upfront payment from ImmunoGen, reflecting OBT's preclinical programs to be included in the partnership.

In addition, once antibodies generated by OBT have been coupled with ImmunoGen's proprietary linker-payload technology, each company will have the opportunity to select one or more development programs to further develop on its own.

Each company is eligible to receive milestone payments based on the achievement of pre-specified development, regulatory, and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties as a percentage of worldwide commercial sales, with respect to each program selected by the other company. Once a company has chosen a given program, it will be solely responsible for all R&D costs associated with the specific program.

"OBT has demonstrated expertise in identifying novel targets for the development of specific antibodies – two key components to generating successful ADCs," said Stacy Coen, ImmunoGen's Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer. "This expertise, combined with ImmunoGen's portfolio of cancer-killing payloads and linkers, will be instrumental as both companies work to develop novel ADCs designed to address cancers with high unmet need. We look forward to working with OBT as we expand and diversify our investment in ADC research capabilities, deepen our pipeline, and transition to a fully-integrated oncology company."

ImmunoGen's portfolio is comprised of next-generation maytansinoid, DNA-acting, and novel camptothecin toxins and proprietary linkers. This collaboration will utilize novel targets identified by OBT combined with ImmunoGen's proprietary toxins and associated linkers. OBT has clinical experience with ImmunoGen's ADC platform and DM4 payload, which is utilized in OBT's lead program OBT076, an ADC currently in clinical trials as a monotherapy, as well as in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors, including gastric, bladder, ovarian, and lung cancer.

About Oxford BioTherapeutics

Oxford BioTherapeutics is a clinical stage oncology company based in Oxford, UK; San Jose, CA and Morristown, NJ, USA; with a pipeline of first-in-class immuno-oncology (IO) and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) based therapies designed to fulfil major unmet patient needs in cancer therapeutics.

OBT's lead clinical program, OBT076, an ADC utilizing an Immunogen toxin, initiated expansion in a U.S. Clinical Trial in 2021 in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors, including gastric, bladder, ovarian and lung cancer, where CD205 is overexpressed. Infiltration of tumors by immunosuppressive cells correlates with adverse outcomes (lower progression free and overall survival), suggesting that this process contributes to the progression of several cancers.

OBT's proprietary OGAP® target discovery platform is based on one of the world's largest proprietary cancer membrane proteomic databases, with data on over 5,000 cancer cell proteins providing unique, highly-qualified oncology targets, of which three programs are in clinical development in the USA and Europe. OBT's IO discovery process provides unique insights into the cancer-immune cell synapse and has identified several novel IO monoclonal and bispecific antibody candidates for cancer therapies.

OBT's pipeline and development capabilities have been validated through multiple strategic partnerships including with Boehringer Ingelheim and cell therapy research collaborations with Kite Pharma as well as other world leaders in antibody development (such as Amgen, Immunogen, WuXi, Medarex (BMS), Alere (Abbott)). OBT has a strong oncology focused management team and board with significant experience in developing IO and antibody-based therapies.

For more information on Oxford BioTherapeutics, please visit www.oxfordbiotherapeutics.com

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS AND MEDIA

OBT Investors:

Dr Christian Rohlff, CEO

[email protected]

OBT Media:

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting

Sylvie Berrebi, David Dible, Eleanor Perkin, George Underwood

E : [email protected]

T : +44 (0) 203 928 6900

SOURCE Oxford BioTherapeutics