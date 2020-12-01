Oxford Capital Group, LLC Expands California Portfolio With Contrarian Acquisition Of Five Properties In Downtown San Francisco And Silicon Valley

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Capital Group, LLC announces today the acquisition of five Bay Area hotels (three in San Francisco: King George Hotel; Hotel Griffon; and The Inn at Union Square; and two in Silicon Valley: Creekside Inn in Palo Alto and Hotel Los Gatos) with plans to reposition many of the assets. Oxford Capital Group's wholly owned affiliate, Chicago-based Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC, takes over management of the properties as of today. These five hotels bring Oxford's Bay Area footprint to nine properties, and join its growing national lifestyle hotel portfolio, which includes Godfrey; LondonHouse; Julian; Essex; Felix; Audrey; Cass; Versey and others.

"We have been contrarian, value-oriented investors in the lodging sector for nearly 30 years, starting with the RTC crisis of the early '90s, during the post-9/11 environment, throughout the global financial crisis, and now COVID. Through multiple cycles we have consistently had the courage of our convictions to step up during periods of great uncertainty," says John W. Rutledge, founder, chairman, and CEO of Oxford Capital Group, LLC and Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC. "This is a compelling portfolio of assets in strong locations and submarkets, conservatively leveraged, that we were able to secure at a particularly attractive basis. Despite the current challenging environment in the travel and hospitality space, we remain sanguine about the medium to long-term desirability of downtown San Francisco and Silicon Valley. We believe these attributes will result in a successful outcome for ourselves and our investors."