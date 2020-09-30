Oxford Finance Provides $74 Million Credit Facility to Specialty Dental Brands

ALEXANDRIA, Va. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Finance LLC ("Oxford"), a specialty finance firm that provides senior debt to healthcare services and life sciences companies worldwide, today announced the closing of a $74 million senior credit facility and revolving line of credit to Specialty Dental Brands ("SDB" or "the Company"), a dental services organization focused on pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, and oral surgery.

The proceeds are being used to fund add-on acquisitions, general working capital, and to refinance existing debt. Oxford Finance is the sole lead arranger and administrative agent.

SDB was founded in 2017 by Leon Capital Group with the goal to create a leading network of youth-focused dental practices that provide patient care from infancy until adulthood. Pro forma for the transaction, SDB's operations will support 40 offices across seven states.

"Specialty Dental Brands' has developed a strong growth platform with a lengthy track record of successful acquisition integrations," said Tracy S. Maziek, head of healthcare services at Oxford Finance. "Oxford is supportive of the Company's vision of integrating top quality providers focused on quality patient care."

"In addition to ensuring that our immediate needs on the closing date were met, Oxford worked closely with SDB to ensure our business would have the operational flexibility and capacity necessary to support the needs of a rapidly growing business," said Chris Scales, CFO of SDB.

"From the start, Oxford was constructive in their diligence and structuring process. Despite several complex transaction dynamics, Oxford delivered on what was promised," added Hunter Dallas, a managing director at Leon Capital Group. "With multiple acquisitions occurring on the same date, certainty of execution was paramount for this transaction. Oxford helped to ensure a smooth closing when any delays could have jeopardized the transaction."

About Oxford Finance LLC

Oxford Finance is a specialty finance firm providing senior secured loans to public and private life sciences and healthcare services companies worldwide. For over 20 years, Oxford has delivered flexible financing solutions to its clients, enabling these companies to maximize their equity by leveraging their assets. In recent years, Oxford has originated over $6 billion in loans, with lines of credit ranging from $5 million to $150 million. Oxford is headquartered in Alexandria, Va., with additional offices in San Diego, Calif.; Palo Alto, Calif.; and the greater Boston and New York City areas. For more information, visit https://oxfordfinance.com/

About Leon Capital Group

Leon Capital Group ("LCG") is a diversified investment firm with a focus on healthcare, technology, and real estate. LCG partners with entrepreneurs and management teams in the lower middle market to build great businesses by providing capital, business development expertise, and strategic support. Located in Dallas, Texas, LCG seeks to invest in exceptional businesses typically as the first institutional capital to drive scale via the flexibility of a family office coupled with an operating partner mentality. To learn more, visit https://leoncapitalgroup.com/private-equity/

