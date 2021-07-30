Oxford Life Insurance Company's Rating Upgraded to "A" by A.M. Best

RENO, Nev., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL) announced today that A.M. Best, the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source, has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A (Excellent) and the Issuer Credit Rating of "a" (Excellent) of its subsidiary Oxford Life Insurance Company (Oxford Life). These ratings also apply to Oxford Life's subsidiary, Christian Fidelity Life Insurance Company.

"This rating upgrade affirms the high credit quality and business profile of Oxford Life," stated Mark A. Haydukovich, President of Oxford Life. "The upgrade reflects our team's continued emphasis on providing affordable insurance solutions that meet our customer's needs, working with our valued distribution partners, and maintaining operating and fiscal discipline."

Oxford Life and its subsidiaries provide products and services that promote the financial security of the rapidly growing senior market. The group has invested substantially in innovative initiatives that have allowed for accelerated underwriting, distribution support and monitoring, and other technology platforms that enhance process automation. This strategy has prepared Oxford Life for continued profitable growth as it continues to add distribution sources.

Founded in 1965, Oxford Life and its subsidiaries specialize in providing annuity, life and Medicare supplement products designed to meet the needs of the senior market through independent marketing organizations and general agents.

SOURCE AMERCO

