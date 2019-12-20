Oxford Life Offers Additional Benefits to Policyholders

PHOENIX, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Life policyholders now have the option to enroll into Individual Vision Plans from VSP, as well as participate in the ChooseHealthy® health and wellness program that offers deep discounts on popular health and fitness products, services and programs such as low-cost fitness club memberships.

Oxford Life has partnered with VSP to offer Individual Vision Plans to its policyholders. Enrollment only takes about five minutes. Benefits are available to use the next business day with no waiting period.

Visit our oxfordlife.com to learn more about VSP.

"We are excited about our partnership with VSP," stated Mike Quaranta, Oxford Life Insurance Company's Vice President of Sales. "Many of our policyholders are retired, and no longer are covered through an employer plan, so there is a high need for vision care. Getting regular exams can be an important to preventative care since optometrists are often the first to detect signs of chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol."

The ChooseHealthy program provides an online marketplace where members can save up to 55% on products and services from popular health and fitness vendors. This includes access to low-cost fitness center memberships through the Active&Fit Direct™ program, and free online health classes and educational content.

The Active&Fit Direct program is disrupting the fitness industry by empowering people to choose from 10,000-plus fitness centers, with the flexibility to change their center at any time with no long-term contract for only $25 per month.

Learn more about ChooseHealthy by clicking here .

"This comprehensive, web-based program is available at no extra cost to all of our policyholders, saving them money on name-brand health and fitness products to improve their overall well-being," Quaranta said.

About Oxford Life

Oxford Life Insurance Company was founded in the Grand Canyon state of Arizona in 1965 and remains committed to supporting the senior market through life insurance, annuity, and Medicare supplement products that meet their financial needs. Oxford Life is continually working to support its mission of enabling seniors to live with dignity in their retirement years through financial security. Oxford Life is a strong player in every field where it competes, and constantly strives to be a leader in all categories of the life insurance and annuity markets. Oxford Life is a member of AMERCO®, a publicly traded financial holding network.

