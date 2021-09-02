Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning Ranked a Top Part-Time Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning recently ranked 30th in Entrepreneur's first-ever list of the Top Part-Time Franchises, published exclusively on Entrepreneur.com.

"Not every business has to consume your life," says Entrepreneur editor-in-chief Jason Feifer. "To prove that point, we're excited to showcase the top franchises that fit neatly into a flexible lifestyle. If you're looking for the thrill and benefits of business ownership but are also juggling other obligations in your life, this list is a perfect place to start."

To qualify for this ranking, companies had to indicate that an involved owner-operator can successfully run their business in less than 40 hours a week. Qualifying companies were then ranked based on how they scored when run through Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 formula, which evaluates franchise opportunities based on 150-plus data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

"We're incredibly proud to have ranked," said Mr. Jonathan Barnett, Oxi Fresh's CEO and founder. "2020 was a challenging year, of course, but Oxi Fresh managed to not merely survive but thrive during that time. We think this ranking reflects our focus and commitment to both our franchisees and our customers."

Oxi Fresh experienced impressive growth during 2020, seeing an increase in demand for their carpet cleaning services and opening 40+ units. With the brand nearing 450 locations, Oxi Fresh is eager to eclipse the coveted 500 unit mark.

"Oxi Fresh continues to demonstrate its ability to grow through innovation, strong franchise locations, and a committed team," stated Barnett. "We are eager to continue our mission to provide communities with access to high quality, eco-friendly carpet cleaning services."

Founded by Barnett in 2006, Oxi Fresh has quickly become one of the nation's leading eco-friendly carpet cleaning franchise concepts. The Oxi Fresh system is an environmentally-friendly, oxygenated carpet cleaning procedure that needs just around two gallons of water per home versus the 40-60 gallons of water required by traditional steam cleaners. This means their innovative cleaning procedure allows carpets to dry in about one hour on average, which is far less than the 12-24 hour dry time frequently required by traditional steam cleaners.

Today, Oxi Fresh has over 440 units throughout the United States and Canada and has opened more than 150 locations in the last three years alone. In addition to its rapid growth, Oxi Fresh has helped save tens of millions of gallons of water through the use of its proprietary cleaning process. They have also donated generously to Water.org, a nonprofit that helps families get access to safe water and sanitation solutions.

To view Oxi Fresh in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/top-part-time.

About Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning®

Through innovative products and modern technology, Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning offers green carpet cleaning and exceptional results. The company's combination of knowledgeable people, innovative technology, and modern processes has landed the brand in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500, in Inc. magazine's Inc. 500|5000, and saw them named one of "America's Best Franchises to Buy," by Forbes magazine. Oxi Fresh has hundreds of locations throughout the United States and Canada, with more locations currently in development. For more information, visit oxifresh.com.

SOURCE Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning