Oxi Fresh Plans Expansion in Sacramento

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning, one of the nation's greenest and fastest-growing carpet cleaning franchises, is looking to expand the brand in California to cover Sacramento and surrounding communities.

Oxi Fresh plans to have franchise locations operating throughout the greater Sacramento area, covering everywhere from Lodi to Yuba City. With ten protected territories available in a carpet cleaning franchise system that has seen robust growth, this could be an excellent opportunity for the right entrepreneur.

"The Sacramento area and surrounding suburbs are ripe for Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning franchise locations," said Matt Kline, Director of Franchise of Development. "We'd love to see these territories in the hands of qualified, talented entrepreneurs within the next 12 months."

With nearly 450 locations in the U.S. and Canada, quality territories such as these are becoming rarer and rarer. Based on growth rates seen in other California locations, Sacramento could be a strong starting point for the right entrepreneur.

Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning – A Modern Cleaner

The carpet cleaning franchise company has, since first opening in 2006, stood out in its industry. This is thanks to many things, but the first most people will encounter is Oxi Fresh's green cleaning system. Rather than rely on traditional steam cleaning practices that saturate carpets, Oxi Fresh employs a low-moisture cleaning process.

"Our green concept is powerful," said Kline. "We've created a revolutionary cleaning system that combines the best equipment with the highest quality products. Through our network of customer service focused franchisees, customers will receive high-quality cleanings that dry in just about one hour."

Customer demand for the carpet cleaning franchise was strong even during 2020 and the pandemic. Oxi Fresh saw its strongest week in terms of the number of appointments booked and regularly had higher numbers of appointments booked per week in the second half of 2020 compared to the second half of 2019. This increased demand exemplifies the brand's excellent position for even further expansion in 2021.

Furthering the efforts of the carpet cleaning franchisees is Oxi Fresh's advanced support system, including its centralized Scheduling Center and innovative marketing programs. These tools provide Oxi Fresh's franchisees the opportunity to focus on business development rather than mere daily tasks.

"With almost 450 locations open throughout the United States and Canada, we want to keep pushing forward and continue our mission of providing communities with access to high quality, eco-friendly carpet cleaning services," said Jonathan Barnett, founder and CEO. "We are eager to surpass the 500-unit mark in 2021 and further strengthen our presence throughout the U.S. and Canada."

About Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning®

Through innovative products and modern technology, Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning offers green carpet cleanings and exceptional results. The company's powerful combination of knowledgeable people, innovative technology, and strong processes has landed the brand in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500, ranked in Inc. magazine's Inc. 500|5000, and saw them named as one of "America's Best Franchises to Buy," by Forbes magazine. Oxi Fresh has nearly 450 locations throughout the United States and Canada with more locations currently in development. For more information, visit oxifresh.com.

